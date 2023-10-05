Real Housewives of Miami Alum Joanna Krupa Finalizes Divorce From Douglas Nunes

It seems like on the rare occasions Joanna Krupa pops up in reality TV news, it’s never for a happy reason. The last memorable time was when The Real Housewives of Miami alum and ex-The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mega-mess Brandi Glanville were fighting in court over comments Brandi made about the odor of Joanna’s most intimate body part. Yikes.

Unfortunately, this fresh crop of news about the Polish model isn’t happy either. Her marriage to Douglas Nunes has come to an end. TMZ obtained court documents that show the couple’s divorce is now final.

Joanna and Douglas were married for five years

Joanna and Douglas tied the knot back in 2018. That was only one year after Joanna got divorced from Romain Zago, who we were introduced to during Season 2 of RHOM. Joanna and Douglas had a daughter in 2019 before he filed for divorce earlier this year.

Money and custody matters are all worked out

Documents from a California court show that both Joanna and Douglas waived child support and spousal support. They also will have joint legal custody of their three-year-old daughter, Asha-Lee. The breakdown of the division of marital assets wasn’t stated. Joanna also decided to give up her married surname of Nunes and legally go back to using Krupa.

Joanna’s spent the last few years living in Poland, so she hasn’t been a fixture on the Miami scene since she left the show after season three back in 2013. Season six is already in the can and premieres on Bravo on November 1, but it would be interesting if Joanna eventually made her way back to the MIA to stir things up. If nothing else, at least it would rankle a sidelined Brandi.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR ABOUT JOANNA’S DIVORCE? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HER BACK ON RHOM?