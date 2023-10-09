Caroline Brooks Explains Lesa Milan’s Social Media Break: ‘Stop Assuming Things’

It looks like drama may be brewing in the streets of Dubai. Caroline Brooks of The Real Housewives of Dubai recently posted a statement on Twitter clarifying where she stands with her (former) bestie, Lesa Milan, after viewers noticed the distance between the two of them and Chanel Ayan over the last several months.

“Nobody is ganging up on Lesa Milan,” she wrote. “She took a break from social media because she wants to for her own reasons.”

Chanel and Lesa were as thick as thieves (in my Caroline Manzo voice) during the first season of RHODubai. It was them (and sometimes Brooks) against the world. If you stepped to Chanel, Lesa was around the corner. And if you came for Lesa, Ayan would be quick to eat the girls up. But have relationships shifted since filming Season 2?

Is there beef between this Dubai trio?

It’s almost safe to say something could have gone down between this group of ladies during their latest Real Housewives venture. Chanel and Lesa, who used to support each other online unwaveringly, have been shockingly quiet about their love for each other for some time. There’s been very little engagement, and fans are dying to get to the bottom of it.

However, it looks like Brooks will continue to shut the rumors down until they’re able to speak about what took place while filming.

“Now stop assuming things and making stories up to create something that simply is not there! #RHODUBAI y’all should mind your business like she’s doing. Peace of mind,” she continued in her tweet.

She further added that there’s nothing but love between the ladies. “We fight every day but we are ALL friends,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is expected to return to Bravo soon.

