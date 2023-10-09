Dancing with the Stars Duo Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold Respond To Dating Rumors

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey is no stranger to encouraging romantic rumors. Back in 2022, he used a supposed blind item to hint that he was dating Khloe Kardashian.

On Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, Harry was paired with Rylee Arnold. The ballroom’s newest pro is the sister of DWTS alum, pro dancer Lindsay Arnold. Harry has been having a tough season. Props to Rylee’s choreography for making Harry look almost passable.

The couple scored 15 out of 30 for their salsa on Latin Night. But is there more than a professional connection there? Entertainment Tonight has the scoop.

Is it time for a romance showmance?

DWTS is well known for its actual romances, and its fake showmances. So, is there more going on between Harry and Rylee? “We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other so it’s been great,” Harry stated.

Rylee agreed. Then Harry added that they would like to “keep the mystery in it.” Sure thing. I’m calling it a showmance. Harry’s been down this path before.

Rylee is living her best life in the ballroom. “I love it and it’s so fun. We can definitely use support and the votes,” she said. “We just love everybody that’s supporting us and we’re having so much fun together.”

Harry admitted that he was a wreck before his first-ever dance in the ballroom. “Last week I was freaking out. I was nervous, my legs were shaking, but she just made me feel comfortable and excited… She is the best,” Harry said of Rylee.

They were holding hands, you guys!

Of course, the next day, Harry and Rylee were seen at Tate McRae’s concert in Los Angeles. A fan shared the video on TikTok. And they were holding hands. Now, is it possible that they were on a date? Maybe. Is it possible they didn’t want to be separated by the crowd? Perhaps.

But I am sticking to my showmance theory. The couple hasn’t been in the bottom two yet, despite their low scores. And they probably hope that the hint of a romance might snag more votes.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT RYLEE AND HARRY ARE DATING? OR IS THIS A SHOWMANCE?