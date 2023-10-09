Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner ‘Dated Multiple Women’ Before the Show

If you’ve been watching The Golden Bachelor, then you know that Gerry Turner has been single for a few years now. He opened up about his pursuit to find love after his longtime wife passed away in 2017.

When watching the show, it might seem like he is just now wading into the dating pool and getting his feet wet after the death of his wife. But, one of his friends from back home is spilling all his tea. She told The Sun that Gerry dated multiple women back home.

Gerry’s cuffing season

Heather Lanning owns a bar called The Shady Nook near the lakehouse Gerry bought with his late wife. Heather told the outlet that before his reality TV debut, Gerry would come into her bar with multiple women — not at the same time, though.

“He dated a couple of women. They weren’t long-term, but they weren’t short-term either,” Heather told the outlet. “He was with a couple of women for a decent amount of time, but it just didn’t work out.”

She continued to explain that Gerry wasn’t out there in Indiana swiping on Tinder. He wasn’t making connections on Hinge. Instead, he met these ladies the old-fashioned way by hanging out at Heather’s bar, where it sounds like the 72-year-old is a true regular.

Heather theorized that Gerry’s relationships back home fizzled out because the women weren’t with him for the right reasons. She said she’s hopeful that he can meet his dream woman on the show — someone who’s family-oriented and loves the water. They would also need to be down to regularly hang out at The Shady Nook and leave their attitude at the door.

Heather shared, “I hope there is maturity that goes along with this age bracket rather than what we typically see. But no matter the age, women can be catty.”

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THAT GERRY WAS DATING BACK HOME? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT GERRY’S FRIEND BACK HOME TALKING ABOUT HIS PAST DATING LIFE?