Why 90 Day Fiance’s Leida Margaretha Was Arrested

The Portage, Wisconsin police department made Leida Margaretha their priority recently. The former 90 Day Fiance star was arrested on the suspicion that she stole thousands of dollars and used her employer as a cover.

Leida was hardly a fan favorite during her time on the show. And she faded into obscurity after starring in the sixth season of 90 Day Fiance, only to re-emerge in an unflattering mugshot with some very serious charges.

Leida could be slapped with additional charges

Leida starred alongside her American partner, Eric Rosenbrook. The mother-of-one moved from Indonesia with her son, Allesandro, to live with Eric and his daughter, Tasha Rosenbrook, in Wisconsin.

The reality TV star demanded that Eric stop paying child support and make her the “priority.” She forced Tasha out of the family apartment after the teenager failed to live up to Leida’s cleanliness standard. Leida even got a restraining order against Tasha after the fact.

TMZ obtained a copy of Leida’s mug shot, as well as the charges made against her. Basically, cops revealed that the former reality TV star’s employers contacted them with concerns that Leida was siphoning money away by using their account info.

Also, the owners of Loggerhead Deco, a glass bottle decorating company, found supposed evidence that Leida allegedly made “fraudulent payments and withdraws to several outside business accounts and customers.”

Allegedly, victims were shorted several thousands of dollars. The funds were simply missing from their accounts. As a result of the missing funds, Leida is facing charges of Theft from a Business Setting, Forgery, and Wire Fraud Against a Financial Institution

The investigation is ongoing. Additionally, more evidence could be uncovered. If so, Leida could be charged with more offenses. As always, one must say “allegedly” and “reportedly” in the spirit of maintaining a person’s innocence until proven guilty.

Eric, for his part, has not made any public statements on his wife’s situation.

