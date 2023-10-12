The Kardashians Season 4, Episode 3 Recap: Next on Keeping up With Khloe Kardashian

Season 4 of The Kardashians is clearly going to continue to lean on Khloe Kardashian, as the show always had. Koko’s dramatic life filled with unexpected twists has been reliable fodder for the family show, even though the other siblings’ have plenty of drama they could feature. Kim Kardashian and Khloe are always doing the most for the family via the TV show, and this season is no different.

Episode 3 of the fourth season continued to center around Kim and Khloe. Kourtney Kardashian appeared for maybe one confessional while Kendall Jenner didn’t show face at all. They aren’t my favorite of the family, but the entire clan is required for the dysfunctional dynamics. Here are five main takeaways from the latest episode of “The Kardashians” titled “A Step in the Right Direction.”

Khloe and Scott are back at it

(Photo by: Hulu)

The producers for the show went back to old reliable — showing Khloe and Scott Disick’s silly antics. The episode started off strong with the dynamic duo at Scott’s house where Khlo$ reorganized his fridge while the Lord made off-color jokes. Same old, same old.

Scott’s storyline of the season has to do with his back issues. He’s been essentially immobile since flipping his car in an accident and it’s caused him to gain weight. Scott’s taking it on the chin by making self-deprecating jokes about his health, but Khloe was determined to help her buddy get back into shape. “I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him,” Khloe said.

She ended up taking him to a physical therapist, who assured Scott that he needed tremendous amounts of treatment and physical therapy to avoid back surgery. Khlo$ always comes in handy when one of her family members needs her, and it was apparently right in the nick of time for Scott.

Closing the Dolce chapter

(Photo by: Hulu)

Kim continued her boss lady journey in Miami in this episode at a business speaking event where she represented her private equity firm. Truthfully, it was a boring segment about finance and marketing, but Kim at least could admit it. “Most of the time, what I really do in my life is going to bore the sh*t out of you regular customers,” Kim said. She was right.

Kim also headed back to Milan to celebrate the arrival of her Dolce & Gabanna collaboration in stores. Kourt opted not to go on the trip out of spite while Khloe bailed at the last minute. Ultimately, it continued to prove that this Dolce & Gabanna storyline was overplayed. Thankfully, Kourt extended an olive branch by texting Kim a photo of their late dad during the trip. Kourtney made one appearance in a confessional to chalk it up to sibling fighting, and Kim agreed to move on.

“I feel like it’s a step in the right direction,” Kim said of the text. For now, because the tension between these two will seemingly never totally fizzle out.

Tristan’s crystal-clear motivation

(Photo by: Hulu)

It’s so obvious to me that Tristan Thompson is doing the most to get Khloe back in his life. Sure, he was dealing with grief and some major life changes during the season. However, he overdoes it by kissing up to Kris Jenner and overexplaining his changed ways to Khloe that it’s hard to believe him, especially after his track record. Khloe didn’t discount a future with Tristan in five or 10 years, but she wanted nothing to do with a relationship at the moment. “If he’s my person, then he’s meant to be my person,” Khloe admitted. “But right now, I’m not going to make my life any harder than it has to be.” *I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending*

Kris and Tristan even filmed a scene in Calabasas where he helped the momager around the house while she gushed about him being such a good guy. He also kept overly thanking Kris for getting him a job at ESPN with her magic networking ways. “We know Tristan has made some mistakes,” Kris said. “I know he’s really sorry for the way he hurt Khloe.” Are these people really trying to turn Tristan into the good guy of the season? It may work on some fair-weather fans, but I can never be #TeamTristan after the mess he’s made.

Corey is Kris’s next fashion mogul

(Photo by: Hulu)

The oddest moment of an overwise unexciting episode came when the group had a dinner for Corey Gamble. Kris kept talking about how much she loved to celebrate her man. A quick shot of the placecards read something about Corey and Dolce & Gabanna. The group also kept talking about Corey’s love of silk shirts, which made it seem like he was doing his own collab with the fashion house. However, no one outright mentioned the collaboration, and it had me raising my eyebrows.

If Corey did collaborate with Dolce & Gabanna, Kourtney would have to bring the same energy she did to Kim about stealing from her wedding. Maybe it’s why it’s so downplayed in the episode, which only makes it more confusing. Thankfully, the scene did give us a glimpse at Kylie Jenner, who flirted with the camera and made us all feel special. “I’ve missed you guys I haven’t seen you in so long,” Kylie said. Wow, I’ve truly done a 180 with the youngest Jenner and I can’t be mad about it — she’s got the It factor.

Where are the sisters?

(Photo by: Hulu)

It truly feels like we’ve seen Corey and Tristan more on this season of The Kardashians than some of the namesake sisters who get the big bucks from this show. The show is even putting Tristan’s brother, who has severe health issues, on camera more than Kourtney, which is just odd.

Khloe will always deliver good TV, but she can’t be the only one. We didn’t sign up for a Khloe and Tristan co-parenting spinoff. We signed up to see Kourtney say rude things to her sisters and Kendall and Kylie fight over who is Kris’s favorite. Let’s hope Season 4 of The Kardashians will include more of the sisterly dynamic since we know Rob Kardashian won’t make an appearance until pigs fly.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.

