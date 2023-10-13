Joan Vassos Discusses Exit From The Golden Bachelor After Family Emergency

One of Gerry Turner’s girls had to put her family first on the October 12 episode of The Golden Bachelor. Joan Vassos sent herself home but she has no regrets, only gratitude that everyone is all right.

Joan expressed her thanks on Instagram while assuring those concerned about her family that all is good now. The private school administrator is a mom to four grown children and a grandmother (she goes by “Jojo”) to two grandchildren. “But once a mom, always a mom,” the Rockland, Maryland native said, “and sometimes the timing doesn’t work out with finding love.”

“Everyone at home is doing great” now, she continued. “I hope one day I will get the chance at love again.” Maybe Jesse Palmer’s idea of a Golden Paradise spinoff will come true!

Needed at home

@joan_vassos via Instagram.com

Despite having a great one-on-one date with Gerry during Thursday’s episode, Joan made the decision to leave early after receiving distressing news about her daughter, who recently gave birth.

​​”It wasn’t a normal, everyday delivery at all,” she said in a confessional. “Things go wrong. Even if everything went right, you need your mom.”

“My family will always be first,” she added. “Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom, even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important.” She’s 1000% right. Even grown up, your babies will always be your babies. When they need you, a mom’s gotta go.

Though “disappointed” by Joan’s exit after having such a great date, Gerry understood why she had to go. Gerry has babies at home, too.

“I was thrilled we had a conversation like we did,” he said, “but there’s a moral compass that we both share. And sometimes the right thing to do is the hardest.”

Joan broke down as she described how meeting Gerry had made her feel special again. “My heart maybe got a little fix from Gerry,” she explained. “As you get older you become more invisible. People don’t see you anymore. You’re not as significant as when you’re young.” Gerry made her feel seen again.

Even though their love story didn’t work out, Joan is happy to have made some lasting connections with a few of the other women on the show. “I’m so lucky to have been surrounded by such sweet and supportive women,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Missing these women.”

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JOAN DID THE RIGHT THING GOING HOME TO HER FAMILY?