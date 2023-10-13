Jesse Palmer Predicts Golden Bachelorette Series After Golden Bachelor Success

Since completing filming for The Golden Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer has developed a real fondness for the franchise’s newest spinoff. Asked if he could envision hosting a female-led version of the show, he readily agreed that he’d enjoy hosting a Golden Bachelorette. “Absolutely,” he enthused. “I really hope that’s the case.”

If it were up to him, he’d already have casting agents out searching for seniors to date the franchise’s newest star. But he’s not calling the shots.

“I can’t speak on behalf of executives or anybody else, obviously,” the former NFL quarterback conceded. “I’m sure everyone’s waiting to see how this one goes first. But I know there are thousands of women across America deserving of that.” E! News has all the details.

So many stories to tell

Jesse has been awed by the tales he’s heard from the more experienced contestants vying for Gerry Turner’s affections. “There’s some incredible stories that [will really] resonate with people at home once you start peeling back the layers,” the former Bachelor said. “As the show goes on, you learn more about these women, what they’ve been through.” He truly believes the fans would embrace a Golden Bachelorette going forward.

And Jesse’s big plans don’t end there. “Then we have to have a Golden Paradise,” he continued. “In Naples, Florida. It would be perfect. You can already see the group dates.”

In addition, Jesse foresees a wide range of date activities, not just pickleball and shuffleboard. “Listen, Gerry and these women,” he teased, “live very active lifestyles, that’s all I’ll say. There’s some daredevils in the mansion.”

Though there are some in the mansion who are newcomers to Bachelor Nation (one woman was confused about what a Date Card was), most of them came in knowing their Fantasy Suites from their First Impression Roses. And while they’re not above supporting each other to the level of doing each other’s hair for dates, some of them won’t hesitate to steal their guy away from a competitor for a private moment.

“Everybody was trying to be very respectful of each other’s time with Gerry,” Jesse shared. “[But] fans at home are going to notice some similar strategy [to] what we’ve seen in past seasons. These women watch the show. They know the playbook.”

Turning the tables on the host

Normally as the host, Jesse admitted, “You’re in a role where you’re supposed to be giving advice … But none of us can tell Gerry or any of these women anything about that. Really, they’re the ones teaching us lessons.”

“Every time they would talk about their past relationships,” he added, “I found myself on the edge of my seat, just listening because they’re imparting a lot of wisdom.”

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.

