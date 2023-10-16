Love Is Blind Season 5: Izzy Zapata Discusses ‘Switch-Flip’ Moment and Wedding Decision

Love Is Blind Season 5 has come to an end, and the majority of fans are clear on one thing: Stacy Snyder is a mean girl. One of the season’s most prominent romances was between Stacy and Izzy Zapata. The two made it all the way to the altar.

While Izzy was enthusiastic about marrying Stacy, the feeling wasn’t mutual. Stacy turned him down, explaining they just needed more time together. Initially, Izzy seemed very understanding. But later, when alone with the camera, he delivered an emotional rant.

“It’s like she’s always trying to find something wrong,” he said. “It’s like all the outside sh*t was getting to her, and I blocked out everything. Looks, money, drama. I just focused on her … I’m 29 years old and I can give you everything that a f*cking rich, 45-year-old man that you always go for and always fail with can’t give you.” Yeesh.

So, after the dust settled from Season 5’s end, Izzy decided to clear the air on the wedding day drama.

What made Izzy turn so harshly on Stacy?

Izzy spoke with PEOPLE about why things had changed for him. He began, “When we’re at the altar, I still was optimistic to things, although she’d told me no in that moment. I thought that we were still going to be together after the wedding, so I was like, ‘OK, we made it through this together.’”

He explained things changed 20 minutes afterward. “But I think what switched is when I had to do my interview and [was] just really reflecting back on what the hell just happened once I got pulled away. And so when I’m sitting there and I’m getting my questions asked to me, I’m like, ‘Damn. F*ck this. This is sh*tty.’ I was so hurt that I finally just let my emotions sit in.”

Ultimately, Izzy was upset because he realized he hadn’t prioritized his feelings. “I was looking out more for myself at the time,” he said, “because I always kept prioritizing her and trying to be strong for her. And I kind of let her shove my feelings aside … and that’s why you’ll see a switch flip where it’s like, ‘Yeah, I am upset.’ I was really hurt actually.”

Love Is Blind Season 5 is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK IZZY WAS JUSTIFIED IN THE THINGS HE SAID? WHAT DID YOU THINK OF HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH STACY?