Love Is Blind Season 5: Why Stacy Was ‘Surprised’ by Izzy’s Wedding Rant

Love Is Blind Season 5 was full of highs and lows. But one of the lowest lows came from Izzy Zapata on his wedding night with Stacy Snyder. The two made it to the altar. But while Izzy was ready to go forward with their relationship, Stacy backed down, saying they hadn’t had enough time.

Initially, Izzy was understanding. But after some time alone with the camera, he went on a tirade about Stacy and their relationship. “It’s like she’s always trying to find something wrong,” he said. He went on, saying some pretty hurtful things.

“It’s like all the outside sh*t was getting to her, and I blocked out everything. Looks, money, drama. I just focused on her … It makes me wonder, ‘Why are you 33 and single and not married?’” Given the nature of the comments, it was natural for Stacy to want to respond.

Stacy blames producers for Izzy’s words

Stacy told PEOPLE that she “was so surprised” to hear Izzy’s rant after the fact. However, she didn’t entirely blame him. She explained, “We were probably up all night the last night or two before the wedding after that financial conversation where we both felt like things were falling apart. So we were both a wreck.”

She continued reflecting on their previous conversation. “I’m talking, crying on the phone for hours, trying to talk it through, panic. ‘What do we do?’ And then we just agreed, ‘We’ve been a team this full time. We’re going to go into this thing as a team and we’re going to finish as a team. We’re not throwing each other under the bus.’”

After claiming that the two were already “emotionally drained,” Stacy said producers may have pushed Izzy further by asking questions such as “‘Do you not feel enough?’ ‘Why doesn’t she want you?’” She acknowledged his emotional state at the time. “Did I like what he said? No, but I know why he said it.”

She concluded by saying, “He was hurt. I know him and I know he was hurt. I don’t believe the things that he said.” Stacy continued: “I don’t think he believes the things that he said. And I think he was genuinely just hurt.”

Love Is Blind Season 5 is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.

