Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Her Thoughts on Shannon Beador’s DUI Arrest

There is some true solidarity amongst the Tres Amigas. After Shannon Beador’s messy DUI arrest, her closest friends from The Real Housewives of Orange County have been in her corner.

Of course, the Tres Amigas love to shoot tequila and whoop it up. So, what happens when one of them goes down the dark path of drinking, driving, and crashing into someone’s house? During an appearance on the Housewives Nightcap podcast, Vicki Gunvalson recently gave her thoughts on Shannon’s arrest. She’s not turning her back on her longtime RHOC pal.

Vicki is in Shannon’s corner

When the podcast hosts asked Vicki about Shannon’s arrest, she immediately started defending her friend. Vicki said that she’s been in touch with Shannon “every day” since the arrest, and she’s doing well. Of course, there’s never an excuse to get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking, but Vicki gave Shannon a ton of credit for taking ownership of the accident.

“She’s one incredible woman,” Vicki said. “Shannon doesn’t drink and drive. She’s an Uber girl. She spends a ton of money a month.”

Vicki went on to explain exactly how Shannon wound up this “unfortunate situation.” She doesn’t believe that this was normal behavior for Shannon. Instead, it was just a series of unfortunate events that started because she couldn’t find her phone — a drunk person’s worst nightmare.

“She had been out with some friends and she might have had one too many and then went to go to try to find her phone. She thought she left it at the restaurant, so she got in her car because she couldn’t call an Uber to find her phone because she didn’t have her phone,” Vicki explained.

Paying restitution and moving forward

Vicki described it as a “quick, wrong” decision, and she added that she’s super proud of Shannon for immediately taking ownership of the situation. And for the people who think John Janssen is to blame for this, Vicki has a different opinion. She said she doesn’t “point fingers at anyone but Shannon,” which is fair.

As far as the next steps go for Shannon, Vicki said that she’s already paid restitution for the garden wall she crashed into. Now, it’s just a matter of personal reflection and updating the content of their booze-centric Tres Amigas live show.

“Now we have to rally behind her,” Vicki added. “We’ll have to tweak some of the Tres Amigas songs, but it’s going to be okay.”

