Captain Lee Reveals Below Deck Secrets

Below Deck was big for Bravo, spawning multiple seasons and spinoffs. But the producers owe much of the show’s success to Captain Lee Rosbach, the show’s shining star from the very first season. Lee’s no-nonsense management and dry wit made him the perfect captain.

Unfortunately, nothing gold can stay. Lee was eventually given the boot from the main series, in part due to his continued health complications. Still, Bravo realized what an asset the Captain was. So, even though he was dismissed from his boat duties, he was kept on the air via Couch Talk.

Couch Talk has proven that there are fans who love to hear what Lee has to say. Since Lee is such a man of the people, he’ll often make sure he’s reaching out to fans and answering questions. And this past week, he revealed some fascinating details.

Do Below Deck charter guests get discounts?

Nope, the production crew always stay on land. https://t.co/6VQTOb9VYL — Captain Lee (@capthlr) October 14, 2023

Captain Lee keeps a pretty constant Twitter presence, often answering fan questions. On October 14, Captain Lee revealed some of the show’s most interesting behind-the-scenes questions. One fan took to Twitter to ask the OG Captain if it was true that charter guests received 50 percent off on their three-day journeys. They cited the show’s creator, Mark Cronin.

Lee responded, “That may have been true in the early yrs, but as the show grew so did the boats and the price to charter did as well.” As for Mark Cronin, Lee also added, “Mark hasn’t been physically on the show for years, though is heavily involved.” As for the rest of the production team, fans wondered where they stayed.

Rumors have always existed that production takes the master bedroom or stays on another boat. Lee, however, confirmed that “the production crew always [stays] on land.” And as one last response to fans, when asked if he was friendly with other series’ captains, Lee said, “Some, not all.”

Couch Talk continues on Monday nights on Bravo.

TELL US – WERE YOU SURPRISED TO LEARN ANY OF THESE DETAILS?