Tiffany Pollard Made Jax Taylor Cry on House of Villains

Jax Taylor is back in another show (thankfully without his wife) and has already shown us why he’s one of Bravo’s best bad guys.

His newest series, House of Villains, is airing on E!, and Jax and the rest of his castmates are turning up the heat. The Vanderpump Rules alum is competing alongside some of reality TV’s biggest villains for their chance at $250,000.

Next to him on stage are TV’s OG’s, like Jonny Fairplay, Johnny Bananas, and Omarosa. And if you’ve been keeping up, we can’t forget about Tiffany “New York” Pollard. She was the beast behind VH1’s Flavor of Love and has been a staple in pop culture ever since. Her iconic feuds with girls like Pumpkin, Hottie, and so many others are etched into our brains that when she appears on any other show, we can’t help but hope she will bring the fireworks. And according to Jax, she did exactly that.

What went down in the Villain’s Lair between Tiffany and Jax?

During an interview with New York Live TV, Jax spilled some beans about his time in the House of Villains pad. Not only was there a bunch of drama and strategic gameplay going on, but there were also a bunch of waterworks.

After asking the Bravo star who initially scared him, Jax’s answer was no surprise.

“Um, Tiffany,” he said. “Yeah, New York. She made me cry … and that was very rare. So, yes, she made me cry.”

Even though tears may be a rarity for Jax, reading girls for filth is natural for New York. If Jax has done any research on this genre, he’d know Tiffany is one of reality TV’s first and finest.

However, Jax doesn’t tend to back down. So, we’ll have to stay tuned in to see what exactly went down between these two legends.

House of Villains continues on E! on Thursdays at 10/9c.

