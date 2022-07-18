Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Says She’s Never Had An Orgasm With A Sexual Partner

Ok, readers – this story is definitely NSFW (Not Suitable For Work). It’s not all that often that celebrities open up about intimacy, let alone specifics. But Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke had a few things to get off her chest on the topic.

As reported by Us Weekly, she took to an episode of her Burke in the Game podcast to clear the air. On a previous episode of her show, she interviewed sex therapist Miss Jaiya. When talk turned to pleasure in the bedroom, Cheryl admitted that she felt intimidated opening up on the topic. But now she wants to get candid. She began, “[There’s something] I wanted to confess, since this is about my experience and I always say I’m an open book with you guys.”

Cheryl continued, “What I was going to [say to her] was I’ve never really had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse. I think the reason I didn’t want to say it [at the time] was because I didn’t want to hurt anyone. But that has nothing to do with the person, it has everything to do with me and my shame and my child abuse and my vulnerability.” She admitted that she didn’t want her comments to reflect poorly “on any partner I’ve ever been with.”

The DWTS champ added, “I just wanted to say that because it didn’t feel good inside that I was hiding that from you guys.” I love that she is so candid with her fans and listeners. Especially because she doesn’t owe us any personal details, regardless of interviewing a sex therapist.

Back in June, Cheryl talked about her sex life, or lack thereof, after her break up with estranged husband Matthew Lawrence. The dance pro posted an Instagram video of herself to promote her podcast. She captioned it, “When you are about to interview a sex therapist today on the Burke in the Game podcast and realize you haven’t had sex since 2021.”

In speaking with Miss Jaiya, she did talk about how sex has affected her past relationships. Said Cheryl, “I always had a shame [around sex]. I understand what you are saying when there’s a lot of shame [behind those conversations]. There’s a lot of guilty [feelings], like, ‘Why do I think like this? Why am I turned on by watching other people have sex?’” She confessed, “It is difficult conversations to have especially now. I never really had a lot of conversations about that with my ex-husband. I never really thought of having a conversation.”

In February of this year, Cheryl filed for divorce from Matthew. The couple had been married for almost 3 years and she listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

She announced the news on Instagram. Cheryl wrote, “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

[Photo Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer]