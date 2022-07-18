Joe Gorga Records Police Evicting Tenant He Claims Didn’t Pay Rent For Four Years

Don’t mess with Joe Gorga. Last month, a video of the Real Housewives of New Jersey househusband screaming at his tenant went viral. Joe accused the man of not paying rent for 4 years. Things got heated, and the two exchanged many profanities.

Now, Joe made good on his promise to evict the tenant. And took a video to prove it. As reported by Page Six, Joe started recording the eviction on his phone when a sheriff’s deputy showed up. In a video obtained by TMZ, Joe told his now ex-tenant, “You gotta pay your rent or you get locked the f–k out.”

Joe continued to record as the tenant and an unidentified female packed their belongings into a waiting moving truck. The woman was heard sobbing. Joe added, “I said, ‘You gotta be out tonight.” He then continued to smile for the video and dangle the keys to his newly changed locks.

The original video altercation between Joe and his tenant hit the internet after the two fought in a parking lot. According to Joe’s lawyer, the tenant owes roughly $50,000 in back rent. While his attorney admitted that Joe received $40K in COVID rental assistance, he maintained that the unpaid rent predates the pandemic. Joe alleged that the man hadn’t paid his rent since 2018.

Joe defended himself last month to Page Six. Said Joe, “What happened was I knew this guy and he had no credit. He had no money and I allowed him in. I gave him a chance, gave him an opportunity. He paid me for three months and then stopped paying me, avoiding me.” He added, “I don’t get involved with all of my tenants because there are so many, but he was different because I know him. Didn’t hear from him.”

While it might seem strange that Joe isn’t involved with his tenants, even stranger was that he didn’t evict the man sooner. But Joe noted that he couldn’t proceed with an eviction due to COVID preventions. Which assisted millions when they lost their jobs and were unable to pay for housing during the pandemic.

Joe claimed, “He knew he was screwing me. If he made an opportunity, like, here’s a hundred bucks a month, a week, two hundred, four hundred, something, [but] no effort. He wanted to not pay. If you saw the video, he was provoking me.”

The tenant told TMZ he was struggling after he lost his job as a restaurant manager during the pandemic. But Joe isn’t buying it. He griped, “He was a manager of a restaurant. He can get a job like this. There’s jobs, he just doesn’t want to work and is taking advantage of the system.”

TELL US – SHOULD JOE HAVE EVICTED THE MAN? WHY DID HE RECORD IT? IF HE DID FOR EVIDENCE, HOW DO YOU THINK TMZ GOT A HOLD OF IT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]