The Bachelor Alum Tia Booth Reveals The Sex Of Her First Child

Tia Booth is looking forward to having “another man” in her life.

On Sunday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum and her fiancé Taylor Mock announced they are expecting a baby boy. As reported by People, Tia posted a stop-motion-style video on Instagram made up of a collage of photos showing her and Taylor posing with confetti tubes. The photos are in black and white until the tubes explode with blue confetti.

The announcement was simply captioned with a “blue heart” emoji and shared on each of their Instagram accounts.

In a later post, Tia also revealed her due date. Santa just may deliver the baby boy in his sleigh, as the little guy is due to arrive on December 23rd.

Fellow member of Bachelor Nation Ashley Iaconetti, who welcomed her own baby boy, Dawson, with husband Jared Haibon in January of this year, commented, “Omg could there BE more boys being born?! Congratulations!! [Blue heart emoji].” “Sooo fun!!! Congrats babe!” replied JoJo Fletcher, who married Jordan Rodgers in May. Tia first announced her pregnancy news last month by sharing a set of black-and-white images of Taylor cradling her baby bump. Tia acknowledged in the post’s caption that the couple’s celebratory news is bittersweet, as she’s still mourning the loss of her father, who died in February.

“This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time,” Tia wrote, including an image of her late father at the end of the photo series. Tia continued to say that it has been difficult to celebrate the happy news since “one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration.” She went on, “While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do.” “Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this,” Tia continued, before wishing a “Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever [heart emoji].” Tia was previously a contestant on Arie Luyendyk, Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor in 2018, before going into a relationship with Colton Underwood during her first time on Bachelor in Paradise. She then dated Cory Cooper from 2018 to 2019, ahead of filming another season of BiP and leaving the show single in 2021. Tia and Taylor got engaged in April, when he proposed to her while the reality star was taking part in “The Bachelor: Live On Stage” event in Atlanta. After so many ups and downs in her romantic life, and especially after the loss of her father, it really is nice to see Tia finally getting all the happiness she deserves. Congratulations, Tia and Taylor!

[Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images]