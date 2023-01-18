Tia Booth Gets Mom-Shamed For Hiring Help To Care For Her Newborn Son Overnight So She Can Sleep

Bachelor alum Tia Booth is catching some heat from fans for hiring “temporary” overnight help to care for her newborn baby, so that she and her fiancé can get their beauty rest.

Tia, who welcomed son Tatum with partner Taylor Mock in December, acknowledged that it’s a “luxary” to have help a “few nights” a week. I’d say so. Most women are lucky if their husband/partner lends a hand.

US Weekly reported that the Arkansas native is clapping back at social media commenters who are mom-shaming her for seemingly putting her own needs above her child’s. On January 9, 2023 she shared one such message. “Not trying to be mean, but having a child is taking responsibility and bonding with your baby in the middle of the night when they wake. Not hiring someone to do it for you so you can ‘sleep,’” the person wrote. I’m sorry, but I don’t disagree with that. When your baby wakes up in the middle of the night, they want Mommy, not some stranger hired to change their diaper.

The reality star clapped back on her Instagram Story. “Got 3 more that weren’t as friendly. It’s a temporary service that helps us tremendously as first time parents. I’ve learned so much from these nurses and will never look back and think, ‘Damn I wish I wouldn’t been more sleep deprived on those nights we had help?’”

Tia continued, “I’m able to be a better mom during the day when I can THINK & know my baby was so loved on & taken care of the night before [by strangers]. I don’t have family here. Neither does Taylor. This is our help a few nights a week,” she added.

The two-time Bachelor in Paradise alum also begged her followers to “stop freaking mom-shaming” in response to her posts.

“Moms, who have once been first time moms, will say ‘do what’s best for you and your family’ then shame you & lose respect for you for needing help,” Tia added alongside a photo of her son. I have to say he is pretty darn cute. “We can only be praised when we’re exhausted & doing it all alone??? It’s insanity. OK I’m done,” she said.

The best advice I ever got before my son was born was, “Sleep when your baby sleeps.” Nap whenever you have a chance. Our son was in a bassinet right next to our bed for his first few weeks, and as soon as he squeaked, I would pick him up, before he even had a chance to cry. When your baby looks at your face coming over the edge of the bassinet like you’re the sun rising, that’s the best feeling in the world. And to be alone with him in the middle of the night, snuggling with your precious, little bundle, why would you want someone else bonding with him in those moments? I waited too long for my baby to ever let someone else care for him. I loved every minute, and I think Tia‘s missing out.

Back in June 2022, the Click Bait podcast co-host surprised fans when she announced the happy news that she and Taylor were expecting. In April 2022, the couple had previously released the news of their engagement.

Last month, Tia happily posted on Instagram that their baby boy had arrived. “Tatum Booth Mock 12/6/22 6:13 a.m.,” she captioned the post. “Best day of our lives.”

The new mom gushed about Taylor as a dad as well with another Instagram post on January 8, 2023. “I knew he’d be great at this, but I’m in awe of him with our son. I don’t know what I’d do without you @tmock39 !!!” Tia wrote.

Every family makes its own decisions as to what’s best for them. But even if I was sleep-deprived, I never minded getting up with my baby in the middle of the night. It’s part of the job, and I was happy to do it. And I was a lot older than Tia is, plus I was recovering from a C-section those first few weeks. I do think she’s being a little selfish not making her baby her first priority, but that’s just my opinion. I’m sure she doesn’t care what I think.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TIA’S HIRING HELP FOR HER BABY SO THAT SHE CAN CATCH UP ON HER SLEEP? WOULD YOU DO THE SAME IF YOU COULD AFFORD IT?

[Photo Credit: Jeffrey A. Camarati/Getty Images for Pandora]