Pregnant Bachelor Alum Caila Quinn Reveals Baby’s Sex In Sweet Christmas Surprise For Her Husband

Pregnant Bachelor alum Caila Quinn gave her husband Nick Burrello a very special gift on Christmas morning.

US Weekly reported that in a TikTok video shared later that day, Caila was shown handing Nick a large, wrapped box to open next to the Christmas tree. The Bachelor Nation star, who is six months pregnant with their first child, struggled to keep her emotions in check as she told her husband about the very special contents of the box. “Just so you know,” Caila said through tears, “in here is the gender of our baby.”

“He’s wanted to know the gender from the beginning & I know this means the world to him,” Caila captioned the sweet video. I’m not crying. You’re crying! Nick opened the box to find a teddy bear wearing a pink onesie. “Oh my God … it’s a girl!” Nick exclaimed.

The former software sales rep has a history of staging dramatic surprises for her husband. She previously arranged a special way to tell Nick she was pregnant –on his 30th birthday.

“I put a new camel sweater on our dog Ash and tucked the pregnancy test in it,” Caila stated. “When Nick called Ash to come sit with him on the couch, the pregnancy test fell out, and Nick shouted, ‘No way!’ in pure shock — and joy, of course!”

The Ohio native was first seen on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, where she was eliminated in week 9. After reportedly almost being chosen as the next Bachelorette, Caila was instead invited to Mexico to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise, where she was mostly known for having fabulous hair. Caila and Jared Haibon hooked up in Sayulita, but were chased out of the resort in week 5 by a jealous Ashley Iaconetti. And we all know how that story turned out.

Caila and Nick got engaged in January 2020 in Sarasota, Florida, which is where her grandparents live. She described the romantic scene at the time. “As we start walking up the table at sunset, by the beach, there was an acoustic guitar playing this beautiful romantic song, ‘The Way You Look Tonight,’ and I start tearing up,” the former reality star said at the time. “[I]t was just a special evening where we had dinner by the ocean, and we kind of talked about our relationship, our lives together. It was just the two of us. Then, at the end of the dinner, he asked me to slow dance.” She added, “So we started slow dancing and I’m swaying in his arms and then he gets on one knee and he asks me.”

After twice having to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nick and Caila were married in May 2021. “I am so excited to announce that Nick and I are finally married,” Caila happily announced. “It was truly a dream day . . . Wish it didn’t have to end!”

Baby girl Burrello is due to arrive in March 2023.

[Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]