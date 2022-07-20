Jason Oppenheim Threw A Surprise Birthday Party For Ex Chrishell Stause

Happy belated to Chrishell Stause. This Selling Sunset star is turning 41. She is celebrating the milestone in style with all of her closest friends, and of course, her ex-boyfriend/boss/best friend/you name it, Jason Oppenheim.

According to Page Six, Chrishell posted a slew of photos from her Sunday night birthday party, revealing Jason at the bash. The event was a surprise, but perhaps most unsurprising, is that it was coordinated and thrown by Jason.

Chrishell and Jason have nothing but kind, loving, PR-approved things to say about each other since their split. The pair, who claim to be best friends both before and after their break-up, went their separate ways after realizing they had conflicting intentions for their future. While Chrishell intends to start a family someday, Jason is not committed to parenthood. That hasn’t stopped the love from flowing, though.

During the Season 5 Selling Sunset reunion special, Chrishell announced she had a new partner named GFlip. Jason seemed heartbroken by the news and even shed a few tears during the episode. As time passed, Jason and GFlip were able to form a friendship. Now, they’re one big happy family!

“So my actual bday is Thursday, July 21st, & thought I was just going to dinner with [Emma Hernan],” Chrishell told her Instagram followers about her recent surprise party. “Bday elves Emma & [Jason] coordinated the absolute BEST early bday surprise!”

Chrishell continued, “The video of me realizing makes me laugh so much-had no clue -you guys are GOOD! I love you all SO much!! Had an absolute blast-my 1st ever surprise bday party! My lil emo cancer heart is soooo grateful for the best friends a girl could have.”

Jason commented on Chrishell’s post saying, “We <3 you Chrishell! So much fun! Can you Uber me some Advil and Pedialyte tho.” Sounds like it was a great time.

Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, and Season 5 newcomer Chelsea Lazkani were also in attendance. During the “Happy Birthday” song and cake moment, Chrishell appears seated between Emma and Chelsea. No GFlip in sight. Maybe they’re back in Australia? Surely Jason wouldn’t neglect to include Chrishell’s newest love in a birthday celebration?

[Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + Olivia]