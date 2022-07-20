Dr. Jen Armstrong Admits She Was Fired From Real Housewives Of Orange County After Only One Season

Confirming what we already knew! Dr. Jen Armstrong recently announced that she would not be back for season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County. Both Jen and Noella Bergener were one and done, and told fans on their respective Instagram accounts.
Now Jen is opening up about her exit from the slumping franchise. As reported by Radar Online, Jen was recently a guest on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef. She shared, “Probably the first feeling was relief. Cause it’s just like, I mean, I think they’re starting to film like now. Surprisingly, the COVID people actually reached out to me to test today to start filming. I think that this may have been more of a last-minute decision.”
Jen added, “I couldn’t even imagine starting to film right now. I just moved into a new house.” After spending her season on the show bickering with husband Ryne Holliday, the two separated once filming was over. After a brief reconciliation, she announced she was filing for divorce last month.
The cosmetic dermatologist went on to admit, “Relief was my first feeling. And then of course you’re sad, right? Because it’s exciting, you do new things and you’re like nobody wants to be dumped, right. You want to do the dumping.”
But it’s not all bad, according to Jen. Given the commitment required to film, things will now be less hectic for the mother of three. She explained, “I was going to have that conversation with the producer and talk about being, coming back as a friend role because I don’t know if I could keep up that much production again for another year.” Jen added, “You know, I worked full-time and I have three kids. And so I don’t have a backup rich husband. Filming five days a week and working five days a week, it was a lot.”
Jen also revealed that she didn’t care for the editing and how her personal issues were portrayed on the show. When it came to Noella, Jen said she “sucked the oxygen out of the room” and was “acting” to stir up more drama. Which lets face it, the show desperately needed. Was anyone really riveted by Jen fighting with her husband or Gina Kirschenheiter starting a skin care line? I’ll wait.
As for the rest of the cast, Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow are allegedly returning full time. And while Bravo hasn’t confirmed it, Tamra Judge is supposed to be making her comeback after being off for 2 seasons. Clearly, producers realized getting rid of Tamra was a mistake.
Tamra coming back is just one more reason Jen is supposedly thankful she’s done. Jen noted, “It was hard to watch Tamra. I don’t like that behavior. I don’t even know what I would do if I was like cast with her.”
TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED AT ALL THAT JEN WAS FIRED? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT HER ASSESSMENT OF TAMRA? WOULD JEN HAVE BEEN A GOOD ALLY TO HEATHER? WILL WE EVER HEAR FROM DR. JEN AGAIN?
[Photo Credit: Bravo]