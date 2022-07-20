Dr. Jen Armstrong Admits She Was Fired From Real Housewives Of Orange County After Only One Season

Confirming what we already knew! Dr. Jen Armstrong recently announced that she would not be back for season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County. Both Jen and Noella Bergener were one and done, and told fans on their respective Instagram accounts.

Now Jen is opening up about her exit from the slumping franchise. As reported by Radar Online, Jen was recently a guest on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef. She shared, “Probably the first feeling was relief. Cause it’s just like, I mean, I think they’re starting to film like now. Surprisingly, the COVID people actually reached out to me to test today to start filming. I think that this may have been more of a last-minute decision.”

Jen added, “I couldn’t even imagine starting to film right now. I just moved into a new house.” After spending her season on the show bickering with husband Ryne Holliday, the two separated once filming was over. After a brief reconciliation, she announced she was filing for divorce last month.

The cosmetic dermatologist went on to admit, “Relief was my first feeling. And then of course you’re sad, right? Because it’s exciting, you do new things and you’re like nobody wants to be dumped, right. You want to do the dumping.”

But it’s not all bad, according to Jen. Given the commitment required to film, things will now be less hectic for the mother of three. She explained, “I was going to have that conversation with the producer and talk about being, coming back as a friend role because I don’t know if I could keep up that much production again for another year.” Jen added, “You know, I worked full-time and I have three kids. And so I don’t have a backup rich husband. Filming five days a week and working five days a week, it was a lot.”