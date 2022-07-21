90 Day Fiance Star Stephanie Davison Spent $2,700 In An Auction To Date Stephanie Matto

Stephanie Matto from 90 Day Fiance is staying in the bag. A sweaty, farty, Instagram sponsored, bag.

The TLC character auctioned herself off via TikTok over the weekend. The winning bidder earned a 1-hour virtual date with Stephanie. Bidding started at $100. That’s merely 20% of what Stephanie had been charging for a mason jar of locally made, bean and egg scented ass-gas. Talk about a steal!

According to People, a bidding war broke out between a “super fan” and a fellow 90 Day alumnus.

“The winner of my 1-hour date auction is… drum roll… a 90 Day Fiance cast member…” Stephanie announced after the event ended. She added, “I am still keeping their name private because I have yet to plan our date or even wrap my head around this but thank you!”

Stephanie donated a meager 10% of her auction winnings to a blood donation non-profit, @bethematch calling them her “favorite charity.” Sixty minutes of Stephanie’s time came to a total of $2,700! Impressive. And the lucky winner? Our favorite 52-year-old reality storyline swindler, Stephanie Davidson.

Stephanie D is best known for dumping her first 90 Day Fiance, Ryan Carr, for his cousin, Harris Flowers. Stephanie didn’t make the invite list to her season’s Tell All, and instead took to Instagram to shock viewers by revealing that her plot with Harris was completely fake. Stephanie admitted that she appeared on the show to promote her business. Possibly one of the worst marketing decisions in recent history. But what do we expect from someone paying good money to spend time with a fart and boob-sweat saleswoman?

After the auction, Stephanie M surmised that Stephanie D’s interest in a date could be purely platonic. “She wants an hour of [my] time to talk about marketing ideas,” she claimed.

Stephanie Matto’s business expertise caps out at selling her body’s excretions to randoms on the internet. She promotes herself as the “Einstein of fart jars.” Niche. Unfortunately, Steph worked herself ragged, overconsuming gas-producing food and ending up in the hospital. Her dreams were dashed following a prescription strength gas suppressant.

After the halt in the butt-burp-biz, Steph moved over to selling her boob sweat in jars. In the end, nature prevailed, and a wild bear shooed Stephanie from her pool-side sweat spot, effectively ending the gimmick. Hopefully auctioning her copious free time on TikTok can steady that pocketbook.