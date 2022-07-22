90 Day Fiance Star Juliana Custodio Had Her Baby

Juliana Custodio got her happy ending at last.People reported that the model and her fiance Ben Obscura welcomed their first child, Benjamin James Louis, on July 19th. The Brazilian native appeared alongside her then fiance Michael Jessen on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. Juliana traveled the world at a young age working as a model and met Michael during a yacht party in Croatia. Due to their age difference, she was immediately pegged as a gold-digger. Well, for sure money never hurts, but to her credit, Juliana seemed sincere in mothering Michael’s two children from a previous marriage and building a happy domestic life together. Unfortunately, the couple split in October 2021 after two years of marriage. At the time, Michael posted a cryptic message, along with a wedding photo, likening himself to a person stricken with Covid. He wrote, “Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last. Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.” In a response to Michael, Juliana acknowledged that covid created ” hard time” for her. But added, “the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately you showed something completely different.” She ended the post with a message to “stand up for yourself” addressing those in unhappy relationships.

A month later, Juliana announced her pregnancy with fiance Ben. The ecstatic reality star captioned a series of photos of her and Ben with a gushing tribute. She wrote, “So excited for our new adventure. Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I’m forever grateul for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and or make [sic] one of my biggest dream come true we can’t wait to meet you.”

She ended her message with a loving tribute to Ben. “I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine,” Juliana wrote. The happy couple are now celebrating the birth of their son. Juliana made the announcement along with a series of pictures with the baby, including one of herself nursing Benjamin in a hospital bed. She wrote, “All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother. Today was the most incredible amazing day of our [lives], I’m such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more.”

“I can’t describe the feeling of finally having my baby in my arms and finally feel that I am a mother,” Juliana continued. “With all those feelings comes the fears too. Now it’s time to learn and grow with this little one.” The smitten mother ended her post, “This is beyond a dream come true, I’m so blessed with this beautiful family I have. I can’t thank enough all the support I have been having.”

Congratulations to the new parents.

