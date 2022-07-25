Val Chmerkovskiy And Jenna Johnson Weigh In On Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With the Stars is getting a makeover, and most of the changes are being met with positive responses. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro, who won the mirror ball on Season 19 with pro partner Witney Carson, has been named the new co-host of DWTS.

Alfonso will be co-hosting Season 31 with Tyra Banks. Tyra has received criticism for her hosting chops in the past.

“For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends … to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me,” Alfonso told People in a statement.

Everyone seems excited to welcome the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum back to the ballroom. Former DWTS host Tom Bergeron even addressed Alfonso’s new gig. Tom was let go ahead of Season 29 after being with the series from the jump.

Tom has nothing but praise for Alfonso. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions,” Tom posted on Instagram along with two photos of him with Alfonso. “Here’s the other one. Congratulations, buddy!”

DWTS pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson spoke to E! News Daily Pop at the 2022 Espys about Alfonso’s new role. “I think Alfonso’s the perfect host, the perfect candidate. He won the show, so he’s got a lot of experience,” Val explained.

“We’re all friends. He’s got rapport with the cast, and this show is all about family and fun entertainment,” Val remarked. “I think it belongs on Disney+, so I’m excited for what’s in store.”

DWTS is moving from ABC to Disney+ this fall. As for Val, he previously hinted that last season may have been his final one in the ballroom. I demand that Val return to DWTS!

Jenna told E! News Daily Pop that the change to Disney+ will be “a nice refresh for the show.” She commented, “I cannot wait.”

Of course, Val and Jenna, who got married in 2019, recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Jenna’s due date is in January of 2023. Jenna said of her husband, “He is obsessed with my body growing. The boobs, the butt, the belly,” Jenna stated. “So, for him to be so sweet and positive about my body, has just made me feel so beautiful.”

Jenna told E! News Daily Pop, “We’ve been waiting for this moment for a very long time. So, the fact that it’s finally here, we are just ecstatic.” The mom-to-be added, “And I can’t wait for all the challenges, for no sleep, for all of it.”

Val and Jenna both want athletics to be an important part of their child’s life. “In terms of discipline, in terms of their own personal growth [and] physical growth,” Val remarked.

If their child doesn’t have a yearning to tango, Jenna said that they will support their child, “no matter what they choose.” She added that she and Val are “huge advocates for athleticism and being active in general.”

[Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]