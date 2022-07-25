Real Housewives Of Dubai’s Lesa Milan Says Caroline Stanbury Is Exactly The Bitch That She Thought She Was

On Real Housewives of Dubai, the feuds stay as hot as the climate. Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury have yet to get along on the premiere season of the show. And since filming has ended, it doesn’t look like anything has changed.

As reported by Us Weekly, Lesa recently delivered her biting opinion of Caroline. She did so while being a guest on the podcast Getting Real with the Housewives. And she definitely got real. Said Lesa, “I know on the show I said Nina [Ali] was one of the key people to warn me against [Caroline]. She did not use the words ‘ratchet,’ but she definitely said she was trashy along with other things.”

Lesa went on, “She’s a mom, I’m a mom and some of the things I just choose not to repeat because why put it out in the universe if it’s possibly not even true, so I’ll spare her for now.” And Lesa’s initial assessment of Caroline turned out to be spot on. She noted, “She’s exactly the bitch that they said she was.”

The two had it out on one episode after Caroline accused Lesa of wanting to get with her fiance, Sergio Carrallo. Their feud continued on social media, where Lesa dubbed Sergio a “sugar daddy.” Given how rich Caroline is, I assumed it would be the other way around. And Caroline has certainly experienced her fair share of criticism from the cast over their 19 year age gap.

Regardless of their differences, Lesa wishes the newlyweds well. “I love love, and I love being in love and to be honest, when I’m around them, they seem very happy together. I genuinely hope, and I wish her the best. I hope it does last,” Lesa shared.

When it comes to her other castmates, Lesa seems to be having issues with more than just Caroline. She stated, “I think they’re all weak.” She then added of her best friend, Chanel Ayan, “The only strong cast is me and Ayan to be honest.” Lesa explained, “I think the most surprising friendship would be Nina and Caroline Stanbury because she’s the one that warned me, like ‘Be careful of this woman’ and so to see her a month after warning me becoming besties with this girl, it was a little bit odd.”

Lesa concluded, “I’m all for making amends, you guys squashed whatever beef you had in the past, but obviously, if you gave me advice, it’s just weird to see it happen and flourish as fast as it did, but Caroline is really attracted to weak women. So, it doesn’t surprise me that she’s gravitating to the weak ones.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK CAROLINE STANBURY IS A BITCH? HAVE YOU BEEN WATCHING RHODUBAI? ARE YOU TEAM LESA OR TEAM CAROLINE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]