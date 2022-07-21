Lesa Milan “Can’t Stand” Her Real Housewives Of Dubai Co-Stars

It’s striking that when Real Housewives of Dubai premiered, it seemed like few of the ladies knew each other well. Social acquaintances maybe, but true connections were only apparent between Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan. If this assumption is true, then all the conflicts we are seeing result from an inorganic mixing of people that otherwise wouldn’t seek each other out.

Caroline Stanbury’s party in the desert was imploding as this week’s episode ended. Chanel angered the bride by showing up looking more fabulous than her, while Caroline Brooks was coming in strong against Sara Al Madani (warranted) and Nina Ali (unwarranted).

After putting her issues with Caroline Stanbury to rest, Lesa was sitting pretty and apart from the drama. Certainly, this tranquility won’t last and the Mina Roe founder indicated as such when she exclusively told Page Six, “I can’t stand most of these bitches.”

Page Six asked Lesa to spill some tea about the upcoming Season 1 reunion, and to clarify who she was referring to in the previous quote. Unsurprisingly, Chanel is off the hook, but Lesa was unwilling to name names. One thing is certain, all the confessionals and social media activity magnifies conflict. How many times have Real Housewives been ok post-filming, only to be triggered after watching the season or engaging on social media?

Lesa explained, “I hope that we can come to a resolution at some point. I’m still close to some of the girls. I just feel like we have unresolved issues that hopefully we can resolve at the reunion.”

“To be honest, I think most of the surprise came at the reaction of people as they watched the show,” Lesa said of the issue. She blamed social media activity more than anything.

Lesa continued, “I think people’s reactions and their actions online and, you know, watching the show, I think that has been the most surprising thing, the things that they say in the press and stuff. I think that has been the most surprising.”

Perhaps Lesa’s recent spat with Caroline Stanbury and husband, Sergio Carrallo, on Twitter was the catalyst for her comments.

It all started when Sergio decided to wade into his wife’s drama. He publicly accused Lesa of over-inflating her company’s profits. Sergio tweeted a screenshot to show that Mina Roe did not come up in an online search for maternity clothes.

Lesa’s reply was on point and took a jab at Sergio’s desire to have a child with Caroline, as well as tease their relationship dynamic. On July 8th, she tweeted back, “Sergio! Happy to send you some maternity and post pregnancy wear if/when your new baby comes! We know you’ll be the one wearing it.”

Lesa promises to bring receipts to the reunion. “I’m excited, because I feel like I have a lot of things to say and a lot of receipts to draw up,” she said. “So, I’m looking forward to it. I’m actually really excited. I’m not going to go back and forth online, but I am going to show up to a reunion with a lot.”

But it isn’t a need for conflict that is Lesa’s motivation, but simply a reaction to the energy her cast mates have brought. She concluded, “I actually don’t like drama, but I’m looking forward to clearing my name, one, and two, hopefully come to a resolution because I do love the ladies. These are my friends, and I do hope that the reunion is like a therapy session.”

One certainty about the Real Housewives of Dubai reunion is that Chanel will most certainly be seated right next to Andy Cohen. She is just too fabulous to be on any end of any couch.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]