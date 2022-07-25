Naomie Olindo Doesn’t Regret Being Harsh On Craig Conover About His Sewing; Says It Helped Craig

Southern Charm producers spent a hot minute teasing a reconciliation between Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo. It did come to light that they hooked up twice prior to filming Season 8, but ultimately decided to leave the past in the past. Naomie and Craig conversed about the downfall of their relationship and reminisced about the good times.

Perhaps Naomie and Craig needed that closure, and it was comforting somehow to watch on Southern Charm. In the spirit of nostalgia, Us Weekly asked Naomie to name any regrets from her relationship with Craig. The L’Abeye founder recalled the infamous argument from Season 5 when she mocked Craig for pursuing his passion for sewing.

Naomie admitted, “The delivery was harsh, but he was like, ‘It helped motivate me.’ Not that exact conversation but some of the conversations we had, he’s like, ‘It kind of helped motivate me sometimes.’”

Heartbreak can be a great motivator. Since parting ways with Naomie, Craig flourished in his craft and founded Sewing Down South.

Naomie continued answering “Reality TV Regrets” by saying, “If it helped him even one percent- even though I hate that I was mean – then, yeah, I don’t regret it.”

The couple dated for three years before parting ways in 2017. Their relationship, and Naomie’s disappointment that Craig did not pursue a law career, was well documented on Southern Charm.

Newly post-split, Naomie blamed Craig for causing her outbursts. “This is who I turn into when I’m around you. I’m not this s-tty, mean person,” she said at the time.

Naomie continued to explain her perspective. She said, “I trusted you and you let me down, over and over. When you wouldn’t get up. When you missed meetings.”

Finally in the pinnacle moment enshrined in reality TV history, Naomie snapped, “You need to wake up and do s-t. You sit home and you sew and you pretend to do things.” A shocked Craig responded, “What’s wrong with my sewing? …And I own two homes. Tell me I’m a big loser at 29!”

Now, Naomie is singing Craig’s praises and is “really” happy for his success with Sewing Down South. “I think it’s given him so much purpose,” she opined. “I just think it’s really good for him.”

Craig got to throw a little shade at Naomie by titling his 2022 memoir, Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?. Despite the dig, his ex was “super positive” to participate in interviews for the book. Craig revealed Naomie, “had a lot of input and was very much involved.”

Despite their history, Naomie admits everything resolved itself in the best way possible. In retrospect, she concluded, “[We’re] definitely better as friends. We learned so much from each other and from the whole situation that there’s no way either one of us could regret that.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]