Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby

Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!

“I love Ashley cause she’s so hot, and she’s single now,” Braunwyn told E! News. “I’m just sayin, we’re both single. You heard here it first, Ashley.”

Braunwyn has come a long way since we first met her on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14, and it might be surprising to hear her call herself single. She’s still married to her husband, Sean Burke, and she has been head over heels for her girlfriend, Victoria, for the last nine months. She traveled back and forth to New York City and Orange County to be with her, and they seemed pretty inseparable. At one point, she even shared that they were having sex ten times a day.

“She gives it to me in little doses. She’s like, ‘If I did it all at once, you might die.’ We have sex ten times a day. That’s not normal,” Braunwyn revealed at the time.

Clearly, that phase in the relationship came to an end, and she told E! News that she was left heartbroken by their breakup.

“I am very sad, I won’t sugarcoat it,” Braunwyn said earlier this month. “Since being out, this is the longest relationship I’ve been in, so it’s a heartbreaking feeling.”

Of course, Ashley’s newfound singlehood came earlier this year when she did the unthinkable and (finally) filed for separation from Michael Darby. Since then, she’s been glowing all over social media, posting glamazon photoshoots and endless TikTok dances. So, why shouldn’t Braunwyn shoot her shot?

The RHOC alum gushed to the publication, “That’s an E! Exclusive. You’re single, so am I. Hit me up in my DM’s!”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT BRAUNWYN PUBLICLY CRUSHING ON ASHLEY? DO YOU THINK THEY COULD MAKE A CUTE COUPLE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]