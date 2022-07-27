The Bachelor Alum Emily Ferguson Marries William Karlsson

Identical twins Emily Ferguson and Haley Ferguson are both married women. You might recall seeing double on Ben Higgins‘s season of The Bachelor back in 2016, when they unsuccessfully competed side by side for Ben’s heart.

On Saturday, July 23, Emily tied the knot in Las Vegas with professional hockey player William Karlsson, as reported by Us Weekly.

“It’s my dream wedding because I’m marrying my dream guy,” Emily giddily proclaimed prior to her big day. “If it’s not him at the altar, I don’t want it! Haha but seriously, he’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of and more.”

The happy pair wed at the same Las Vegas resort where twin sister Haley’s nuptials took place one month earlier, although the identical twin experience stopped there, as both brides had very different experiences and decor.

“The wedding coordinator [at the resort] made sure that the weddings were all on different floors and sections of the hotel,” Emily revealed pre-nuptials. “I’m getting married on a different rooftop than Haley and having the ceremony in a different ballroom.”

Emily added, “We wanted our wedding to be more of a party while Haley wanted hers to be more intimate. We have different foods being served as well as our wedding decorations are more over the top, while Haley picked a more classic, clean and simple setup. I’m definitely more extra than Haley!”

Emily‘s ceremony featured a larger guest list than her sister’s more intimate celebration. And of course, twin sister Haley served as her Matron of Honor on the big day.

“[It was] absolutely a no-brainer that Haley would be my Maid of Honor,” Emily gushed. “We have such a close and special bond that there would never be anyone else I’d rather have by my side on my wedding day.”

Emily added, “I’m so so glad we got married on different days. We wanted our weddings to be about just us and our partners, since everything else in our life is always done together. It’s nice to be able to have our separate moments since getting married is such a huge life moment.”

Emily and the Vegas Golden Knights player started dating in November 2017, and became engaged in December 2020. “I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams [heart emoji] [ring emoji],” the Bachelor Nation alum declared on Instagram at the time. “This is a moment I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl and it’s more than I could have ever imagined because it’s truly with my perfect person. I can’t wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020.”

In addition to their joint appearance on The Bachelor in 2016, both sisters continued their tandem search for love on Seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, and while Emily began dating William in 2017, Haley returned to Mexico for Season 6 of Paradise in 2019.

Haley ultimately found love with a professional hockey player of her own, Pittsburgh Penguins player Oula Palve, and the pair were married in June. Of course Emily acted as her sister’s Maid of Honor.

Haley and Emily celebrated ahead of their respective weddings in a joint bridal bash in Emily’s backyard in May, following a shared Las Vegas bachelorette party earlier in the year. Congratulations to both happy couples! I hope their new husbands fully understand that Emily and Haley are a package deal. Anybody else predict twin pregnancies in the near future?

TELL US- ARE YOU HAPPY THAT THE TWINS HAVE FINALLY FOUND LOVE? DO YOU THINK EMILY AND HALEY WILL CONTINUE THE TWINNING TRADITION BY STARTING THEIR FAMILIES IN SYNC?

[Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic]