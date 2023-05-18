Bachelor Star Emily Ferguson Welcomes First Child With William Karlsson

Emily Ferguson of the Ben Higgins era of The Bachelor has exciting news. In the next chapter in her life, she’s given birth to her first child. What’s unique about Emily within Bachelor Nation? She is known for her short-lived time on the show because she actually went on with her sister (and they had a spinoff).

Yes, that’s right. Emily, and her twin sister Haley went on the season together and competed for the same man. They had a very, ‘hey we’re 22’ vibe about them, and were taking part more so out of curiosity, and for the experience of it all. Can you imagine? You’re dating the same guy as your sister while living in the same house.

Ben took them on a pseudo-hometown date and met their mother. He sent Haley home right after, but Emily kept on the show. I guess she liked Ben enough to stay. Moving forward to 2017 she began dating Golden Knights hockey player, William Karlsson after sliding into his DMs. They became engaged three years later, and the rest is history.

What about BIP?

Both Haley and Emily participated in Bachelor in Paradise, but clearly neither of them found their life mate there. They did have time to set Brandon Andreen up for failure though. They wanted to test him, and swapped places mid-date. He didn’t seem to notice he was then talking to the other sister (or that she might be wearing different clothes). Producers even edited the episode to where Brandon talked about the level of chemistry he felt. Interesting.

What came after? They actually had their own show on Freeform, Twins: Happily Ever After. The show was not about their happily ever after, but both are now married to pro hockey players. Good for them because it didn’t seem like they were too serious about their Bachelor and spinoff appearances any way.

New babe

Emily and William welcomed their first child on May 12. Emily posted the cutest photos of their son, Beckham swaddled in a custom wrap. When I first saw how long their baby was (22 inches), I was surprised. Is he going to grow up to be tall? His dad is a hockey player and over six foot so, maybe so.

Much congratulations to the married duo, and ‘hi, hello, welcome to the world’ to Baby Beckham!

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus, but watch The Bachelorette when it premieres June 26 on ABC.

