Love Is Blind Alum Natalie Lee Goes On Trip With Blake Moynes From The Bachelorette

Who doesn’t love a crossover?!

Bachelor Nation’s Blake Moynes was recently spotted with Love Is Blind star Natalie Lee in the Caribbean. Fans were surprised to see the pair sharing multiple photos together from the trip. I know I was surprised considering how much love Blake has had for Bachelorette Women. Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams, and Katie Thurston to be exact. Blake and Katie ended up engaged, but that was very short-lived. Natalie also just went through a broken engagement with Love Is Blind co-star Shayne Jansen.

It all started when Natalie posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories posted up with Blake, the caption read, “the crossover nobody asked for”. The two had a beautiful beach glow and were smiling ear to ear. Natalie hasn’t posted anything since then regarding Blake, but Blake has kept the content flowing.

Blake shared a clip of him and Natalie on a “breakfast date” where they laughed and discussed an inside joke. The inside joke is that Natalie says she would be a “turtle barnacle in another life.” For now, we don’t really know what it means but Blake says Natalie may one day share with us the meaning behind the joke.

If you’re confused as to why turtles are a topic of conservation between the stars, it helps to know that Blake has a career in wildlife conservation. He and Natalie were actually in Nevis staying at the Four Seasons in order to work with the Sea Turtle Conservatory. Blake shared an adorable picture of the two with a hawksbill sea turtle that they were planting a satellite on for research reasons. Blake wrote that the research is “crucial for sea turtles in the hopes to learn & understand and better manage/protect.”

Fans are buzzing about the possible couple, and an inside source revealed to E! News that this trip was the first time Blake and Natalie had met. “He thinks she’s absolutely hilarious and an all-around great person,” the insider shared. “They’re having a blast.” The source says that Blake has been bringing celebrities on his conservation trips in order “to help raise awareness for the different causes that are very dear to his heart.” The source lastly shared, “He has tried to take advantage of the platform he’s been given to make a difference for endangered species and doing whatever he can to help.”

TELL US- DO YOU THINK BLAKE AND NATALIE ARE ROMANTICALLY INVOLVED? IF SO, DO YOU THINK THEY WILL BE TOGETHER SOON? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF ALL THE BACHELOR NATION STARS DATING FROM OTHER REALITY TV POOLS?

[Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images]