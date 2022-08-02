The Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Is Engaged To Grant Troutt

Even though she briefly reconciled with Peter Weber in 2020 following his breakup with first choice Hannah Ann Sluss on The Bachelor, Madison Prewett didn’t last very long as his girlfried, likely because Peter’s mom Barb Weber absolutely despised her.

Fast forward two years, and Madison has found her happily ever after among the regular people, as so often happens in Bachelor Nation. Madison accepted a proposal on Sunday from her boyfriend of nearly nine months, Grant Troutt.

Grant, a 26-year-old speaker and minister to athletes and churches, had planned an extra special proposal on the beach in Florida, where Madison was staying with friends. “[Grant] actually was supposed to come with me and my friends to Florida, but he got sick and wasn’t able to make it,” Madison explains. “I thought we were celebrating one of our friend’s birthdays. I was told we were taking birthday pictures on the beach, and when I came down, my best friend led me into the bathroom where my mom and sisters were with the dress I wanted to get engaged in.” Surprise!

“In that moment, I knew,” she adds. (What was your first clue, Maddy?) “Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it,” Madison told People. “And the ring of my dreams!” Hmmm, a Bible. Never heard of that as an engagement gift. “I have waited for this day my whole life,” Madison says. “I am so excited that it’s finally here. He is everything I have prayed for, waited for, and dreamed of my whole life. He was definitely worth the wait.” As the couple looks forward to their special day, Madison says they plan on having a short engagement. They already have some ideas in mind for their upcoming ceremony. “We want the wedding to embody our values and beliefs, and be the best celebration with all of our people,” Madison says. “We want a chic and classy wedding.” “We are so excited to do life together!” the Bride-to-Be adds. Barb Weber should not expect an invitation.

