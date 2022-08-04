Paige DeSorbo Claims That Fan Criticism Brough Her And Craig Conover Closer Together

Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo have gone reality TV official since starting their relationship in October of 2021. These two have formally been featured on each of their respective shows. Now Craig is clamoring for a chance to have his very own series focused solely on his relationship with Paige. Sounds….sedentary and completely unnecessary? Just me? Craig, on the other hand, thinks a show featuring his relationship with Paige could be “funnier” than both Southern Charm and Summer House. Eh.

In an interview with E! News, Paige gave her insight into what it’s like filming a reality series with your star-crossed-Bravo lover. Something I think we all can relate to. “You have to be yourself,” she said.

“It’s definitely hard for you to know that there’s hundreds of thousands of people that have opinions on your relationship,” the social media user admitted. “But you have to remember I don’t know Jessica in Iowa who hates me and my boyfriend, and I’ll probably never meet her. So, why am I going to let what she said hurt my feelings?”

Paige explained that she’s lucky to be “dating someone who’s going through the exact same thing.” She added, “If people mutually hate us, it kind of brings us together. I’m like, ‘Everybody hates us.’ And he’s like, ‘Whatever, I love you.'” How romantic.

But reality TV and being mutually disliked isn’t the only thing Craig and Paige have in common! According to Paige, Craig didn’t even have a grooming regimen before he met her! *GASP*

“The other night, I said to him, ‘Go with wash your face.’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know how to do that without getting in the shower,’ And I’m like, we have so much more work to do here than I thought.” Again I ask, is an entirely separate show filled with bedtime routine content necessary?

Paige continued, “But now he uses a moisturizer. The man never used a face moisturizer, and now he puts it right next to all my skincare.” She went on to joke that Craig will get annoyed if she does a face mask without including him. How niche, unique, and special. Congrats to the happy couple and their lotions.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT PAIGE’S COMMENTS?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]