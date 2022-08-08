Landon Clements Blames Kathryn Dennis For Her Exit From Southern Charm

The Southern Charm Season 8 cast is knee-deep in the mire and the anticipation of what is to come. At the center of it all is Kathryn Dennis of course. She is bickering with former nemesis Naomie Olindo and ex-boyfriend Chleb Ravenell. Ironcially, Naomie and Chleb are sharing their Kathryn-related grief. No matter the cast mix, she will create drama.

Somehow, the root of all drama is Kathryn. And that hasn’t changed since the first season. If anyone can attest to that, it’s Southern Charm alum Landon Clements, who got a ring-side seat to the mass exodus of cast members at the end of Season 6.

The former reality star, who starred in the Bravo series from 2015 to 2017, told Us Weekly that Kathryn’s antics caused fan favorite Cameran Eubanks to quit Southern Charm over a vicious rumor involving Cameron’s husband Jason Wimberly.

Now, Landon exclusively revealed that she “1,000 percent” left the show because of Kathryn’s behavior. “No doubt about it. I certainly did,” the Georgia native revealed.

“It’s just, again, this whole, you know, the single mother thing. She just manipulates everything into whatever it is that she needs in that moment,” Landon explained. “Just the way she treats people, it’s not how I treat people. It was too much negativity.”

Landon believes Kathryn to be behind the rumors of infidelity within Cameran and Jason’s marriage. She shared her opinion on the matter with Us Weekly. “It’s deplorable and I don’t, you know, support that or encourage that,” she said. “I don’t like hiding behind the fact [that], ‘Well, I’m a mother.’ So what? That means you should be an extra person and go out of your way to things [better], you know?”

After leaving the show, Landon left Charleston for California where she works as a real estate agent. She told Us Weekly, “I put my energy on myself and building up my career and making things happen for me and kind of just left all of that behind.”

Landon isn’t looking for closure with Kathryn, however she does wish the mother of two well. “I pray Kathryn finds love in her heart for herself,” Landon revealed. “She will never be a friend of mine, but I hope she finds peace for herself so that she can be the best mother she can be.”

“Of course [I] miss hanging out with my friends and getting to be with them all the time, but I don’t miss sort of the negativity that came with it,” Landon reminisced about Southern Charm. “There’s a lot of things that you can’t control or things that you don’t agree with, but I mean, I also think that’s just sort of life in general.”

“I will be forever grateful for Southern Charm. It just came to me at a time in my life where I really needed, you know, my friends. And to come home and to have something exciting and working out, all of that,” Landon concluded.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]