Lisa Hochstein Says The Accusations From Lenny Hochstein’s Girlfriend Are “Ridiculous”

The extremely contentious divorce between Lisa Hochstein and husband Dr. Lenny Hochstein continues. The two go back and forth every week, sometimes multiple times a week in the press. And I was (im)patiently waiting for the Real Housewives of Miami star’s response to the latest. Lenny’s girlfriend, 26 year-old Katharina Mazepa, filed a restraining order against Lisa, claiming that she was cyberbullying her.

Lisa responded to Page Six, “Regarding his girlfriend, I am working with my attorney on a legal response to her ridiculous allegations which everyone knows are untrue.” She added, “What a waste of their time and money.”

After her filing, Katharina said in a statement, “I have chosen not to respond back with threatening or distasteful messages to Lisa but rather deal with this in a professional and proper manner which is through the judicial system.” I’m going to go out on a limb here and guess that Lenny is bankrolling this latest stint in court.

Regardless, Katharina has been accusing Lisa of harassment since she started dating Lenny. She alleged that Lisa created a fake Instagram accounts to bully her online. Additionally, Katharina’s rep alleged, “In May, Lisa called Katharina and threatened her on the phone.”

But Lisa insisted there is no merit to Katharina’s claims. The mother of two stated, “While Lenny spends his time and money on a European vacation I’m at home with our children.”

As for Lenny, he’s been galavanting across Europe with Katharina, stopping only to make calls to his lawyer. He just recently alleged in court that Lisa had been “abusing” their joint credit card. His claim is that she is using the money on herself. Lenny added, “Last month the bill was nearly 60K. This month she continued the abuse, including purchasing jewelry and clothing for herself, which placed the card over the limit just prior to my vacation.”

According to Lisa, the money has been used for the kids and her legal fees. She also made an accusation of her own, saying that Lenny was trying to “financially strangle” her. Court documents she filed claimed that Lenny retaliated “by restricting [her] access to funds” when she “does not acquiesce to each and every one of [his] demands.” The filing continued, “While the husband is presently traveling on a no-expense-spared vacation with his presumed girlfriend to Europe, he has left the wife and children without cash, access to funds and less than $3,000 of available credit on the joint credit card.”

The battle began when Lenny announced in May that he was divorcing Lisa after being busted out with Katharina. Lisa admitted that she was blindsided by the split.

[Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living]