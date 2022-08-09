The Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron Is Single Again; Splits From Paige Lorenze

Wow! That was fast! After only recently revealing that he and Paige Lorenze were officially dating, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron has already hit the brakes on his relationship, announcing that he and his model girlfriend have split just weeks after the pair went public with their romance.

Tyler confirmed the surprise breakup during the Monday, August 8, episode of E! News’ Daily Pop. When he was asked about the duo’s recent boat date, he shocked guest host Loni Love by announcing the breakup, as reported by US Magazine. “I tell you what, Loni, we just had to take a step back,” Tyler said. “It wasn’t the right timing . . . We’re back [to], you know, not dating anymore, just doing our own thing right now. We both have a bunch of respect and love for each other, but [it’s] just not the right time for both of us right now.”

Loni was left speechless by the reveal as Tyler teased, “I had to break the news to Loni.” When asked to clarify whether he’s single, the Florida native confirmed, “Absolutely.”

Former ski racer Paige also addressed the breakup later that day. “Yes, I am single. There wasn’t a dramatic split or any bad blood between us. I am more career-focused than ever and my priority has to be my clothing brand and my career — and that’s going to require me to be in NYC at the moment,” she noted in a statement. “I’ve always made such large life adjustments for my partners in the past, but for right now, focusing on me is where I am at. It feels good to finally be comfortable with being selfish and putting myself and my future first. Really excited for what’s to come!” Way to put a positive spin on your broken heart, girlfriend.

Barely a month ago, it was confirmed that Tyler was dating model Paige following his split from Camila Kendra (also a model) last year. “It’s still new,” a source explained at the time. “They are keeping it on the down-low.”

The pair were later spotted packing on the PDA in New York City, before Paige shared a glimpse of Tyler helping her cook dinner via her TikTok account. “[J]ust here to ask why you used a glass to make your dressing,” one follower teased in the comments, to which Paige replied, “Away game, cooking in a man’s apartment. [I’ve] gotta improvise lol.”

Tyler went on to gush over his “incredible” girlfriend during an interview on July 24, “She’s really special and we’ll see what happens,” noting that he and Paige were still “learning a lot about each other” at that point in their romance.

The pair first met at a bar in NYC. “It’s all about energy,” Tyler said at the time. “And certain people just move me differently, that’s how that happens.”

Before falling for the Wake Forest University alum, Paige was briefly linked to country singer Morgan Wallen, but they split amid allegations of infidelity (his).

Tyler, for his part, has been a busy guy over the past few years. After coming in second place on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, he briefly dated model Gigi Hadid, before he and Camila became a couple, but broke up in August 2021, after less than one year together.

Though he said earlier this year that he was attempting to “take a breath” following his romantic ups and downs, Tyler joked in July that he’s not known for taking things slow. “I suck at that. I’m trying to learn that now still,” he said. “My issue is with everything I do in my life — dating, working out, goals — I just hammer the gas pedal. And so the RPMs are through the roof, and the engine blows or something blows up. I gotta figure out how to lean off the gas pedal a little bit. I’m a lover. I love to love and love to be around people and see where things go . . . I just get excited.”

Well, either he’s going to learn to take his foot off the gas pedal, or we’ll see him paired up with another model (he definitely has a type) in the next few weeks. Time will tell.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]