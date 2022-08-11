Lisa Rinna Wanted To Change Last Name To “Hamlin”; Explains Why She Did Not

Well, we’ve seen The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna boast about her many accomplishments throughout her life and career during her run on the hit Bravo show. Whether she’s talking about her huge payday for wearing an adult diaper, her ability to (sometimes) own it, her stint on Broadway, or her husband Harry Hamlin’s sauce, Lisa said it best… her lips are made for talking, and that’s just what they’ll do.

It’s common for marital rumors to swirl surrounding different Housewives and their partners throughout the seasons. Not just on RHOBH, but across the entire franchise. It’s always interesting to see how the ladies will respond to such a statement… most of the time made by one of their fellow co-stars. Some choose to deny the rumors, some choose to own it, and some choose to walk away from the show in its entirety.

However, out of those list of options, Lisa chooses none of them. In fact, Lisa doesn’t play when it comes to speaking negatively about her husband of 25 years. Flashback to that moment in Amsterdam when Rinna finally gave us something interesting to talk about. Yes, I’m referring to the glass smashing and her heated showdown with former diamond holder Kim Richards. “Don’t you ever go after my husband,” Lisa shouted across the table as the rest of the group try to deescalate the situation.

We still don’t know exactly what Kim was referring to at that moment and yes, we ALL want to know. But what we do know is Lisa remains deeply committed to protecting her relationship from what seems to be the Bravo plague that has put a strain on quite a few of the relationships we’ve seen on the shows over the years.

Something else we’ve seen Housewives struggle with is the decision to either change or keep their name the same after walking down the aisle. We’re seeing that play out now with Caroline Stanbury and her husband on The Real Housewives of Dubai. But People is reporting now why Lisa has chosen to keep her last name the same after being married for more than 2 decades. “It’s interesting, because I wanted to change my name to Lisa Hamlin and Harry said, ‘Why would you do that? Your name is Lisa Rinna professionally so don’t mess with that,'” Lisa stated. She goes on to say, “And so, if Harry tells you to do something, you do it, so that’s why I did that.”

Hey, Lisa has had an amazing career as an actress for years and years so I think Harry’s statement was actually the perfect move for Rinna. From the brief moments that we see Harry on the show, he’s always kind and seems to have such a positive outlook so this comment from him was not at all surprising.

