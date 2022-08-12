Lamar Odom Was Spotted House Hunting In Khloe Kardashian’s Gated Community

Khloe Kardashian just welcomed a new baby into her world, but is she about to get a new neighbor too? According to Page Six, Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom was seen house hunting in the same neighborhood where she currently lives. Los Angeles is a big city, but is it a coincidence that he’s exploring properties in her neck of the woods? Or is he trying to get closer to his ex-wife?

Cameras recently spotted Lamar touring a property in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. It’s a gated community, home to many a celebrity, but most notably, Khloe. The property he toured is reportedly worth about $ 7 million, and he brought an entire entourage to help him check out the space.

After such a public divorce, you would think that Lamar would want to steer clear of his ex-wife’s neighborhood. However, this news comes after months of him commenting on missing their old relationship. During his time on season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, he made several comments about wanting a second chance with her. At one point, he revealed he had been dreaming about her, and in a conversation with Todrick Hall, Lamar said he missed Khloe “so much.”

He dove even further into his feelings during a confessional interview when he admitted, “When I married Khloe, there were so many things that I did wrong when it came to that relationship. If I could take it back, of course, I would take it back.”

And more recently, when the world learned that Khloe was expecting a second child with her problematic ex Tristan Thompson, Lamar joked that he could’ve been the one to help her have that second baby instead. In a video, he said, “She could have hollered at me for that.”

Although it’s been six years since Khloe and Lamar finalized their divorce, it certainly seems like she is still on his mind. Meanwhile, Khloe is focused on her new little bundle of joy. So, even if Lamar isn’t trying to get physically closer to Khloe with this upcoming move, he would probably be better off looking for houses in a different neighborhood.

