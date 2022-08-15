Bethenny Frankel Says She Doesn’t Exercise

Bethenny Frankel built a whole brand off of the desire to be thin. When we first met the Real Housewives of New York star, she was peddling muffins in a gourmet food shop. But the natural foods chef quickly pivoted when she noticed a gap in the alcohol market. She created the Skinnygirl brand with a signature drink – a low-calorie margarita, bottled up and sold at your local liquor store. It was a smash and Bethenny got rich when she sold the brand in 2011. Now Skinnygirl makes everything from alcohol to deli meat.

Which shows you just how big the market is for those who want to get thin or stay thin. But the five-time bestselling author is now sharing her current beliefs on staying healthy. As reported by Page Six, Bethenny recently made a TikTok where she told fans that sleep and happiness are more important than staying thin.

She stated, “So I don’t exercise. I do what I can when I can. I’ll snowboard if I can, I’ll surf if I can, I walk on the beach whenever I can, but I choose [to] sleep first. Sleep is the No. 1 priority.” Bethenny added, “And being happy is one priority.”

The former reality tv star admitted that when she was in her 30s, she was “always on a diet,” despite being 20 pounds heavier. She shared of her food choices at the time, “I was always good and I was bad and it’s the sauce on the side and steamed.” Bethenny then referenced her 2009 book, Naturally Thin: Unleash Your SkinnyGirl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting. She talked about the book explaining “food noise.”

Bethenny went on to say, “I eat what I want, but I don’t ever binge, and I don’t work out. I don’t do weights. I believe in balance.” She then noted that she “believes in” sleep, French fries, alcohol and “not being crazy” over diet and exercise.

Fans of the philanthropist expressed gratitude in the comments. One user wrote, “I’m 37 next month. You have no idea how badly I needed to hear this.” Another commented, “You have taught me so much about the idea of balance. Diet culture has just distorted our perception of food and what it means to be healthy.”

Bethenny has previously acknowledged her issues with food and diet in the past. She wrote in 2009, “Growing up in an extremely dysfunctional and toxic series of households bred me for an obsession with food and diet and weight. I was in an obesity clinic in third grade because I was slightly chubby. I was on every single diet known to man from that age until about 33 years of age.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]