Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”

This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for.

Throughout the past nine seasons, we haven’t seen many big casting changes amongst these ladies. The strong relationships between them and their husbands are what make for such binge-worthy television. Plus, that means we’ve been able to see the ups, downs, highs, and lows in almost every aspect of their lives. Like Toya Bush-Harris and her husband Dr. Euguene Harris… we’ve watched their messy tax drama and shady moves from house to house to house since what? Season 5?

I have to admit, it’s a lot. And I’m not one to pay too much attention to the sizes of homes and money, but the way this family lives just doesn’t make sense to me. Actually, it doesn’t seem to make sense to a lot of people. This is why their cast members like Quad Webb, Contessa, and Anila Sajja have all voiced their opinions regarding this family’s game of hop-scotch. I know that Heavenly and Toya don’t get along too well, but even she has tried to give the Harris’ some sound advice, and well… clearly, it wasn’t received because here we are. On move… I lost count.

When Toya was on Watch What Happens Live, fans sent in multiple questions asking whether the reason she and her family kept moving was “because Anila and her family moved into a new bigger, beautiful home.” Of course, Toya was quick to respond adding, “I don’t compare myself to Anila. There’s no comparison. The reality is, our neighborhood was off the chain with people selling their homes and making great investments on it.”

If this is true, I think that’s a fair reason. But when it comes to Toya, her reasoning is hard to believe because there always seems to be something. Like RHOA star Shereé Whitfield, there’s always something that halts the production of big events like Chateau Shereé or her clothing line (which is over 10 years in the making), She by Shereé. It’s a contractor, the designer, the fabrics… I’m over it.

“I mean really and truly the only reason why we moved in the house in the neighborhood in the first place is because we wanted to be safe. We wanted to have a situation where we were closer to our boys’ school, and we ended up not being closer to the boys’ school… 30 minutes away, and we were getting crazy things in our mailbox… yeah, all kind of demonic mail,” Toya continues.

Listen, I really enjoy Toya and her family on Married to Medicine. I think they keep it real… for the most part, and they bring the drama. I so desperately want to root for them, but I must say, the moving almost every season is odd. If they move next season, I suggest they call Anila and her husband. I’m sure they’d offer them a great rate.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TOYA MOVED TO BE LIKE ANILA? DO YOU THINK IT’S STRANGE THAT THE HARRIS’ MOVE SO OFTEN?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]