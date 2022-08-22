Tamra Judge Speaks Out After Closing CUT Fitness

It’s the end of an era. We’re adding another page to the Bravo history books. Tamra Judge is set to return to Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17, but the “micro gym” she shares with her husband, Eddie Judge, did not make the cut. No pun intended.

Tamra and Eddie’s gym, CUT Fitness – which stands for “Cardio Unique Training”, was born on RHOC in 2013. In 2020, fans and trolls alike became worried that the studio wasn’t going to make it through the pandemic. But in March of 2020 Tamrat assured her patrons, “We are a small group gym. We don’t cater to the masses, ever. We never have more than 50 people here at a time. We might be called a micro gym, but we are a very large facility, about 5,000 sq. ft.”

Two months later, Tammy started selling her gym equipment on Instagram. She once again assured followers that CUT was not in danger. “NOT CLOSING DOWN,” she captioned the pictures of weights and kettlebells for sale. “Just restructuring of the business to a personal training studio….No more group classes. No longer need all this small equipment.”

But in August of 2022, Tamra and Eddie finally admitted defeat, and announced, “We decided to close our gym down.” Tamra added that the decision was made, “way before” she was asked back to the show. “So that had nothing to do with anything that’s going on right now,” she continued. Tamra revealed that the pandemic was, in fact, the beginning of the end for CUT Fitness.

One fan remarked on Tamra’s closing business, venturing, “Oh, no wonder she’s going back to [RHOC]. She has no money, she has to close her gym down.” The former bodybuilder responded, “Listen, we almost made it to [ten] years. I’m proud of what we did, what we built.” Then she teased, “And you know what, you’ll all find out — more things are coming.”

More recently, according to People, Tamra shared an inspirational message about the closure. She shared, “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]