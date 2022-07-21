Tamra Judge Officially Confirms Real Housewives Of Orange County Return

Even though Jill Zarin’s thirsty self spilled the beans, Tamra Judge has officially confirmed her return to Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an interesting few seasons without Tammy Sue, and I don’t always mean that in a good way. Tamra’s been stirring the pot on the show since she first got an orange in her hand back in Season 3. Now that she soft-launched a return on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she’s ready to come back better than ever. Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong, don’t let the door hit you on the way out. The star of OC is back to do what she does best — create entertaining TV.

Tamra announced the news on Watch What Happens Live, according to Page Six. It was a bit odd because she crashed the show to announce the news right after she was officially a guest with her partner-in-crime Vicki Gunvalson. Maybe Vicki didn’t want anything to do with Tamra returning to “her” show. I can imagine her having a Season 14 reunion-level blow-up going on backstage if that were the case.

On WWHL, Tamra came out with an orange in her hand and a tagline ready to go for Season 17. “The Judge is back, and drama is in session,” she said. As long as she doesn’t bring Teddi Mellencamp with her, I’m on board. Heather Dubrow, on the other hand, might still be weighing her feelings about her old pal Tammy Sue making a return.

Tamra and Vicki may have originally left RHOC kicking and screaming, but Tammy admits now that she needed the break. “I think that being off for two years was probably the best thing you could have done to me,” she told Andy Cohen. “I was on the show for 12 years, and once you’re on that long, you become a professional ‘Housewife.'” All I can think about is the blow-up Vicki had watching Tamra’s little WWHL stunt and wishing it was her. A sick part of me sort of wishes she was headed back too, even though Vicki is nothing but chaos. I just loved her specific brand of mess on RHUGT Season 2.

Tamra’s return will show her in a new phase of life, but with Eddie Judge still by her side. Next up, we need Bravo to do whatever is necessary to get Alexis Bellino back on the show. It’s a hill I will gladly die on — it’s time for Alexis Couture’s comeback.

[Photo Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo]