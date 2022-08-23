The Bachelor Alums Clayton Echard And Susie Evans No Longer Living Together; Moving To Different States

Even though they claim to still be “together,” Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are moving to separate states.

After moving in together shortly after the conclusion of Season 26 of The Bachelor, Susie and Clayton announced that they’re no longer living together, even though they are still a couple. The former Bachelor admits that his future with Susie isn’t set in stone, People Magazine is reporting.

“We’re like, ‘We don’t know if it’s going to be a month-long [relationship] from here or if it’s gonna be [for a] lifetime but, like, there’s no pressure. Let’s just love each other and be thankful,'” Clayton said. I give it six months.

Of their current connection, Clayton confirms he and Susie are still going strong. “We’re very, very happy right now and in a really great spot, but yeah, we went through it — together, though. Thankfully, she’s been on my side, and that’s the only reason why I can sit here with so much positivity is because of her.”

For the foreseeable future, Susie will be living in Los Angeles, while Clayton moves back to Scottsdale, Arizona. Until recently, the pair had been living together in Susie’s hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia. “​​Only a 50-minute flight apart, but we’re both chasing our dreams, and I think location-wise, we both feel that those are the spots that we want to be,” Clayton added.

“I mean, I’m working on my computer 10, 12 hours a day. So she was like, ‘Clayton, I’ll move to L.A. and then we can travel on the weekends to see each other.’ And we’ll see. We don’t know if we’re going to like that long-distance.” Sounds like Susie might have needed a little space.

Clayton insists this isn’t a sign of a breakup coming. “People might look at us like, ‘Oh, they’re separating,'” he said, adding that “a little distance never hurts.” Um, sometimes it does.

Clayton and Susie ended up together after his season of The Bachelor — and some late-season drama that almost kept them apart (also known as the “Rose Ceremony From Hell”). Susie left the show with just two other women remaining (Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are now this season’s co-Bachelorettes), when she found out that Clayton had been intimate with both of them in the Fantasy Suite, and Clayton decided not to hand out a final rose. Gabby and Rachel’s heartbroken sobs are probably still echoing through that gorgeous Icelandic cathedral.

Even though he had told all three of the women he loved them (did you learn nothing from Ben Higgins, dude?), following her rejection, Clayton decided that he loved Susie the most, and they reunited after filming of the show was completed.

And they’ve been together until now. I don’t know. Living in two different states doesn’t seem like a formula for a successful relationship. Time will tell.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]