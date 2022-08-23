Tom Brady Addresses Rumor That He Took Time Off To Film The Masked Singer

Aw, dang! If you had your hopes set on seeing 7 time Superbowl champion Tom Brady on Fox’s The Masked Singer… you’d better find something else to dream about. The QB denied those rumors yesterday.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Masked Singer, here’s your quick rundown. The show is comprised of celebrities, athletes, and influencers whose identities are hidden behind a mask of their choosing. For example, Michelle Williams was “The Butterfly”, Adrienne Bailon was “The Flamingo”, and even Brady’s long-time best bud, Rob Gronkowski was the “White Tiger”. The panel of judges, also comprised of celebs, must listen to their voices and the clues they choose to share with the audience to help them discover who is really under the mask. A few of the judges are pretty spot on while others (Ken Jeong) are pretty far off. Each episode, someone is voted off (typically whoever performed the worse that week).

Last week, conspiracy theories started to fly regarding the quarterback’s absence in the midst of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. As both sports and reality tv fans alike will remember, TB officially announced his retirement back in February after many people were speculating about when he would hang up his cleats. Although Brady reversed his retirement announcement, the 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports for when he does decide the time is right is still on the table.

Consequently, some are assuming a part of this deal includes him singing a few notes and nailing some choreography as the Masked Singer ramps up filming. A huge aspect of the show is its secrecy so of course, if TB12 IS actually shooting the show, he wouldn’t be able to confirm either way. However, Tom recently took to Twitter to promote his underwear line and break our hearts just a little. “Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though,” he tweeted.

I’ve gotta admit, seeing some of these athletes grace our screens in a way totally unlike what we’re used to seeing can actually be a lot of fun as a viewer. If you know anything about Gronk, you know his participation on the Masked Singer was goofy and light-hearted, just like he is. Additionally, it’s always fun to see them let loose a little and put their focus on something other than winning another ring. But I get it, the Superbowl champion title has a nice little ring to it.

[Photo Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images]