Amber Riley Dishes On Her Season 8 Win On The Masked Singer

Amber Riley has won it all! The former Glee cast member was finally able to take off her mask on The Masked Singer season 8 finale. The season premiered on September 21, 2022, and Amber, known as “The Harp,” blew fans and the judges away as she sang classics like “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston and “Gravity” by John Mayer. These are just some of the songs that allowed the former actress to really showcase her range and solidify herself as the show’s front-runner early on.

When she spoke with Entertainment Weekly, Amber said she’s so glad the finale has aired so she can “stop dodging people’s questions” about whether it’s her under the Harp’s mask. Amber, who rose to fame while on Glee has such a powerhouse, familiar voice that viewers knew it was our beloved Mercedes from the beginning. Even she knew she couldn’t keep her range a secret.

“I fully knew that Nicole [Scherzinger] was going to know. I figured maybe not the first night, but I thought there’s no way that she’s not going to figure this out. I was kind of anticipating that,” Amber revealed. “But it’s always really awkward when they guess you and you kind of have to make sure your body language doesn’t let people know that they’re right. So I didn’t want anybody to know it was me, but I guess my voice was a little too recognizable,” she dished.

The show’s format features celebrities (some singers, athletes, actors, and more) hidden under character masks of their choosing. Then, they perform songs live, week after week, and the judges will deliberate, ultimately leading to someone being booted from the show. In the season finale, Amber battled against “The Lambs,” who were revealed to be Wilson Phillips.

If you haven’t given The Masked Singer a chance yet, here’s the kick you needed to tune in! It’s light-hearted and fun –making it the perfect series to watch with the family after a long day. Plus, who doesn’t love a good guessing game? The show has given us some amazingly hilarious moments, like watching Rob Gronkowski sing a tune and perform some dance moves. And also reuniting fans with the wonderful voice of Adrienne Bailon from The Cheetah Girls, 3LW, and The Real. I’ll be the first to tell you –you’re missing out if this show isn’t on your DVR list.

[Photo Credit: FOX via Getty Images]