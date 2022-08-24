Hannah Ferrier Says That Fans Thought She Used A Sperm Donor From Southern Charm

Did Below Deck Mediterranean’s Hannah Ferrier use a Southern Charm cast member as a sperm donor? Apparently, this was a legitimate question asked by fans back in 2020 when she announced her pregnancy. Of course, we all know 2020 was confusing and challenging for everyone, but this theory about Hannah was pretty bizarre even for 2020’s standards. Now, she’s dispelling those rumors once and for all. In an interview with Page Six promoting her new gig as a Jenny Craig ambassador, Hannah opened up about her husband and those weird theories that followed her pregnancy.

Talk of Hannah using a Bravolebrity sperm donor started swirling after she announced her pregnancy on social media. Fans didn’t know she was in a relationship at the time because she initially opted for privacy and didn’t want to post her significant other on social media. As a result, we only knew her as Hannah the Chief Stew. However, she learned that if she doesn’t share her personal life on social media, fans will start filling in the blanks with their own ideas.

Hannah explained, “It got to the stage where I was like pregnant and engaged, and then there was this massive Reddit thread about how I had gotten a sperm donor, and I was completely making [my fiancé] up, and it was somebody from Southern Charm or something that I got to donate sperm so I could have a baby. It was so weird.”

In reality, Hannah is confident that she got pregnant the old-fashioned way, which had nothing to do with Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, or Shep Rose. In fact, Hannah says that she and her now-husband, Josh Roberts, started dating back in 2018 after she finished filming season 4 of Below Deck Med. They welcomed their daughter in October 2020 and were engaged shortly after.

Since Hannah hadn’t posted a picture of her partner at the time of her pregnancy announcement, fans started to speculate that there was more to the story. Thus the Reddit theories were born. To stop the rumors, Hannah convinced her man to let her post a picture of him on Instagram.

“The funniest thing was I think I posted a photo, and then like literally that weekend the paparazzi got us in Sydney anyway,” she said.

It sounds like, ultimately, Hannah’s man isn’t too interested in the reality TV spotlight, which explains why she was hesitant to post him in the first place.

“I know a few people who were like, ‘Oh my God, I hope your wedding was recorded,'” Hannah said. “I’m like, ‘You have not met my husband.’ Hell would freeze over before he would let that happen.”

Now that they’ve gone public, Hannah does occasionally post pictures of her growing family to give her fans a peek into her life on land. Earlier this year, when Hannah and Josh officially tied the knot, she shared a handful of snaps from the big day, and no Southern Charm cast members were in sight.

TELL US – HAD YOU HEARD THIS RUMOR ABOUT HANNAH USING A SOUTHERN CHARM CAST MEMBER AS A SPERM DONOR? DO YOU MISS SEEING HANNAH ON BELOW DECK MED?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]