The Bachelorette Alum Katie Thurston Defends Madison Prewett’s Engagement After 9 Months Of Dating

Whenever something happens in Bachelor Nation, you can count on Katie Thurston to chime in.

Earlier this month Madison Prewett, Auburn, Alabama sweetheart and season 24 runner-up on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor finally met her forever, Grant Troutt. If you’re unfamiliar with Grant, he is a minister for athletes and churches. His father is also worth a billion dollars for his company, Excel Communications.

Madison and Grant met when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, and the two have been inseparable ever since! They share a strong love for Christianity and spreading the word. Madison recently released a book about her journey and faith.

After dating for a short 9 months, Grant popped the question to Madison who of course said yes! Of course, so many of her fans and friends were quick to congratulate the couple. However, the online trolls came out to share a few words too…

“Interrupting your evening…Madi Prewett engaged after 9 months,” One Twitter user said.

After seeing this Tweet, Katie snapped back and wrote, “Contestants get engaged after 6-8 weeks which really translates to even less time when you consider the actual time spent together. You don’t get to cheer on leads but s–t on Madi. Happy for her! Congratulations to finding love your own way! #TheBachelorette,” as reported by E! News.

Which, Katie brings up a good point. It is kind of hypocritical to shame a woman for getting engaged “too early” from a Twitter account that fully supports a show where people get engaged in a matter of weeks!

We all know Katie from her stint on Matt James’s season, where she was extremely sex-positive and well received by fans. After she became The Bachelorette she was engaged to Blake Moynes, but the engagement was very short-lived. She soon started dating a close friend and early elimination from her season, John Hersey. Once again, the two ended up splitting after less than a year. She has since begun to lose her beloved support for the way she behaves. She has since spoken out about many, many, many pieces of news in Bachelor Nation where many people just want her to stop.

No matter what you got to love some girl-on-girl support, and I think it’s awesome Katie is supporting her fellow Bachelor Nation women.

