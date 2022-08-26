Vivica A. Fox Reveals How She And Kenya Moore Recently Ended Their Long-Running Feud

It’s official — the feud between Vivica A. Fox and Kenya Moore is finally over. That’s something to celebrate because their beef dates all the way back to 2014 when they filmed The Celebrity Apprentice. Since then, they’ve shaded each other back and forth in the media, and it didn’t seem like it would ever stop. However, Vivica recently revealed to E! News that making up with Kenya had “been a long time coming,” and she’s opening up about how the two finally made peace after all of these years.

If you don’t remember what happened between Vivica and Kenya, it’s totally understandable because The Celebrity Apprentice feels like a lifetime ago. They got into a huge fight while filming the show because Vivica accused Kenya of stealing her phone and tweeting unsavory things from her account. Kenya vehemently denied the accusations, but Vivica was always adamant that Kenya was the culprit.

“It’s basically proven she [Kenya] stole my phone and hacked into my Twitter account and put out an awful message in a language I do not speak about myself in… period,” Vivica insisted at the time. “I mean, we’re not teenagers; we’re grown women. C’mon, you lost, grow up.”

From there, Vivica never missed an opportunity to slam Kenya in the media. She called her toxic and dragged her for being a source of so much drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In a 2015 interview, Vivica talked about how hard it was to move past their situation.

“Everything that has went down with phonegate, she [Kenya] could have absolutely took responsibility and handled this differently so that in the future we can see each other and be cordial to one another,” she said.

Years have passed since “phonegate,” and the two have finally reached that future where they can be cordial to one another. Vivica revealed that it all went down at a restaurant called Crustacean Beverly Hills.

“She wanted to apologize, but privately,” Vivica explained. “I just wasn’t ready at first, and then I ran into her, and honestly, it was her little girl, her little energy,” she said, speaking about Kenya’s 3-year-old daughter Brooklyn Daly. “She just came over to me and she was so gorgeous. And we just got up and hugged each other, and it was like ‘Girl, let’s just move on.'”

Sweet stuff, right? And it isn’t the first time Baby Brooklyn has helped smooth things over with Kenya and one of her enemies. When Kenya returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a new mom in season 12, she and Porsha Williams reconnected over their newfound motherhood. Now, we know that particular truce didn’t last long, but it seems Vivica and Kenya will be good moving forward. Vivica called the moment “beautiful” and shared that the ladies have been “in a good space” since they made up.

