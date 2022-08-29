Kimora Lee Simmons Says She “Doesn’t Have Patience To Join” Real Housewives Even Though Producers “Call All The Time”

Man, oh, man! OG reality tv fans will definitely remember the Style Network original tv series that starred Kimora Lee Simmons and her three children (at the time) as she showed viewers what it’s like to be a mom and also run a fashion empire. The show was not only hilarious but truly intense because well — Kimora is just that girl.

Even though we haven’t seen Kimora in a reality tv format since 2013, she’s recently revealed that the producers of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are constantly trying to get in touch with her. “Different producers call me all the time, people call me to be a part of their show all the time,” she said. Reading this just makes my heart jump! Not that I don’t think most of the current RHOBH cast is perfect, just imagine seeing this powerhouse shutting it down in a Housewives scene.

Despite current producers reaching out to her consistently, Kimora explained that she’s still not certain exactly how the show works. “Here’s what I just don’t understand, because I don’t watch TV: Are they mean to each other? Are they rude to each other? Because clips I’ve seen and the things I’ve heard, they’re kind of fight-y,” she said. Well… yeah, they’re definitely fighting with each other Kimora. However, that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t get along with at least a few of the ladies.

“I like Kyle Richards, I like Kathy Hilton, I like Garcelle Beauvais, I like these women,” she continues. “But are they gonna invite you to a dinner party and then edit it to a look a certain way? Because honey, I’m not the one. I don’t have the patience for that.”

Oh, we know, Kimora. And that’s exactly why we think you’d make the perfect Housewife — especially in Beverly Hills.

Because Kimora has never been a part of an ensemble show such as Housewives, the drama aspect of the show is definitely something she’s looking to steer clear from. “I want to compel people, teach people, aspire people, uplift them, I want to show them how to be bad Bs, how to look great, feel great, manage everything, fall apart if you have to but get back up and keep going. That’s what I want to show on TV,” she finished.

Understood, Miss Simmons. Those are great things to want to show on TV and you definitely can — while also getting someone together here and there. Even though there’s no diamond in her hands now, never say never in the world of Housewives. “I actually recently just said that I would [take a meeting with the producers],” she said.

TELL US – DO YOU WANT TO SEE KIMORA LEE SIMMONS IN BEVERLY HILLS? DO YOU THINK SHE’D MAKE A GREAT HOUSEWIFE?

[Photo Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage]