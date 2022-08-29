Summer House Stars Carl Radke And Lindsay Hubbard Are Engaged

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke decided to end their seventh year of filming Summer House together with a celebration. Season 7 will be the first time fans see these two officially coupled. The pair walked into the summer as boyfriend and girlfriend, and according to their exclusive with People, they are walking out fiances.

Of course, the romantic “private proposal” at Southhampton’s Dune Beach was captured by Bravo cameras. That didn’t interfere with the moment, though. Said Lindsay, “I was so surprised, I’m still in shock!” Carl added, “It was quite the whirlwind throwing off Lindsay. She’s a tough one to catch off guard!”

During the proposal, Carl convinced Lindsay that they were headed to a group bonfire. Instead, he took her to an intimate picnic. “I got there and was like, ‘Umm, I’m starting to think we’re not having a bonfire,” Lindsay recalled.

As the pair walked from the boardwalk to the beach, Carl had set up small signs that read “7 years,” “Best Friends,” and lyrics from an REO Speedwagon song – which holds special meaning for the couple.

“As we got there, I told her, ‘We haven’t had time to have alone time this summer, and I wanted to do something special,’ ” Carl explained. “And I had the ring in a beach bag that she was carrying that I snuck in there. And she turned her back, and I figured, ‘This is my chance’ and I grabbed the ring, got down on one knee, and I turned her around and told her I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, how happy I was, and that our love story was just beginning.”

“He said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and I said, ‘A thousand times, yes!'” Lindsay recounted. “And he said, ‘Hold on, let me get the ring’ and I was like, ‘I don’t care! When should we get married? Now? I’m ready!'”

The ring is a 3.5-carat square brilliant cut cushion with two half-moon diamonds on the side (making it 4.02 carats total).

After the beach proposal, Carl took Lindsay to Dockers Waterside Marina & Restaurant where they celebrated with friends and family. Hubbard’s father and stepmother even flew in from Florida. “That’s when it all became real to me,” Linds gushed. “Until that point, I was like, ‘Is this happening right now?’ But when I saw my parents and some of my best friends who don’t even live in New York who had flown in, I knew it wasn’t just a dream. And I just lost it. I lost it. I started hysterically crying.”

Carl added, “She kept saying, ‘Should I call my parents?’ — not knowing that they were also waiting for her. And I was like, ‘The service is spotty here, let’s just wait until we get to Dockers,’ knowing the next level of the surprise.”

Carl even managed to keep the proposal a secret from the other Summer House castmates. “They were all surprised too because the entire house didn’t know it was happening, “he said. “Amanda [Batula] even missed it because she was back in New York City, taking care of her dogs who just got spayed. But Kyle [Cooke] FaceTimed her, and we got to say hello.”

Mazel to the happy couple!

[Photo Credit: Bravo]