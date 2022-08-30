The Bachelorette Star Gabby Windey Says She Will Always Have Nate Mitchell’s Back

So much tea being spilled at the Men Tell All taping, which aired last night on ABC.

Co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey teased that there will be “twists and turns” in the upcoming finale, as well as hinting at whether she is engaged, Extra reports.

When asked if someone will get on one knee at the end of the show, Gabby quipped with a twinkle, “You’ll have to tune in.”

Without spilling too much, Gabby stressed that she is “extremely happy.” Hmmmmm, that would be a yes then.

Gabby also revealed that she’d be open to a televised wedding (who wouldn’t want Disney, corporate owner of ABC, footing the bill?), expressing her desire to “be able to share it with the world.”

Gabby has also previously expressed interest, along with her co-star Rachel Recchia, in competing on Dancing with the Stars, saying, “I am a dancer and I love to dance.”

Gabby also came to the defense of contestant Nate Mitchell, who was accused of infidelity prior to his time on the show.

Nate’s controversial past will be discussed during Men Tell All.

Gabby noted, “I’ll always have his back 100%. He was nothing but good to me. . . When we met, he really was a role model for a lot of the guys and stood up for me and stood up for what he believed in, so I have a hard time knowing that person, thinking anything else about him, no matter what comes out online.”

While it was difficult for her to say goodbye to Nate, Gabby explained that they were just in different chapters of their lives. Nate has a young daughter, and Gabby’s just not ready to be a mom — and not sure if she ever will be.

As much as Gabby cared about Nate, she didn’t feel it was fair to him to continue dating when she wasn’t ready for motherhood. She commented, “When your heart and your mind are telling each other two different things, it’s going to lead to a hard goodbye.” How poetic of her.

Gabby also admitted that breaking up with Nate was the most “painful” moment to relive, adding, “It was painful, and just, like, the heartbreak and emotion of it and how hard it was, and I think you can really feel that through the screen, so watching it really brought me back to that place.”

Gabby said it felt “good” to see the men at the taping and clear up “some unfinished business.”

I can’t say I’m sad to see this Bachelorette season coming to an end. I won’t miss all the tears or Gabby‘s baby voice. But I already miss that cruise ship. Bring on Bachelor in Paradise!

TELL US- DO YOU THINK GABBY AND RACHEL WILL GET ENGAGED AT THE END OF THIS SEASON? WHO DO YOU THINK WILL BE THEIR RESPECTIVE FIANCES?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]